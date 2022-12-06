ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

WSAV News 3

Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Mayors of 8 cities speak on failure of agreement on LOST

Mayors of the eight cities inside Chatham County held a press conference Thursday morning expressing frustration at the failure to reach an agreement on LOST with Chatham County. Mayors of 8 cities speak on failure of agreement …. Mayors of the eight cities inside Chatham County held a press conference...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Hewey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes people rescue animals from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, sometimes the Humane Society is the one coming to the rescue. They did that with Hewey, who is getting a second chance to be someone’s pet because he was transferred to the Humane Society as a medical emergency after being hit by a car.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services are fiving Santa Claus a ride through town. Throughout the month of December they will be riding through each of their districts on the weekends. Crews will be throwing out candy and giving kids a chance to take pictures with Santa. This week...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro accepting applications for new business commission

The City of Statesboro is now accepting applications for appointments to its newly established Statesboro Business Commission. The commission will consist of seven members who own or operate a business within the City of Statesboro and will serve as a sounding board for local entrepreneurs to identify opportunities for business development and growth within the city.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse. It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter. We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
wtoc.com

Long County and Hinesville partnering on new water well

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville and Long County are teaming up to get water to their citizens. They made an agreement to create a new water well in Long County, with both areas getting to use it. Hinesville city leaders say the agreement will help them address...
HINESVILLE, GA

