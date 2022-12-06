Read full article on original website
Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
‘We welcome those voters on Election Day:’ Bulloch Co. opens 16 precincts for voters
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County voters came to the polls Tuesday for this one single vote, or at least many of those who didn’t vote early last week. Even in a shorter time period, thousands did their civic duty before Tuesday. “When we talk to voters, some...
Savannah’s city council went around the Hostess City caroling for Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caroling with city council! Some of your aldermen and women were all around Savannah Friday night getting in the Christmas spirit. This is their second year caroling in the community. They took off from Johnson Square with Santa in the driver’s seat and picked up some...
Mayors of 8 cities speak on failure of agreement on LOST
Mayors of the eight cities inside Chatham County held a press conference Thursday morning expressing frustration at the failure to reach an agreement on LOST with Chatham County. Mayors of 8 cities speak on failure of agreement …. Mayors of the eight cities inside Chatham County held a press conference...
City leaders hold news conference day after Chatham Co. leaves LOST negotiations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Negotiations regarding Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) within Chatham County have come to a halt. The Chatham County delegation walked out of negotiations Wednesday after not being able to reach an agreement with the eight municipalities within the county. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, as well as...
Beach sand now part of hold up in county, cities negotiations of tax dollars
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County and the eight cities within it have less than a month to come to an agreement on how to split funds from the Local Option Sales Tax. Just when it looked like a deal was ready, a fight over beach sand brought everything...
Proposal to allow dogs on Tybee beaches during select time of year
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a proposal that could allow dogs on the beach on Tybee Island. City Councilman Brian West is part of the potential project. He said dogs would only be allowed on the beach Wednesdays from Nov. 1 to March 1. Dogs would also only...
Chief Jacques Battiste resigns abruptly in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste has submitted a letter of resignation this week to County Manager William Fallon, according to the county. This comes a little more than a year after he was sworn in. Battiste's last official day of duty for GCPD will...
Glynn County got its first Black police chief last year. Why did he just resign?
In June 2021 Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste took over a department racked with controversy and plagued by a yawning gap of trust with the community it was sworn to serve. Eighteen months later, the county’s first-ever Black police chief has resigned, telling The Current he was tired of...
Rescue Me Friday: Hewey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes people rescue animals from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, sometimes the Humane Society is the one coming to the rescue. They did that with Hewey, who is getting a second chance to be someone’s pet because he was transferred to the Humane Society as a medical emergency after being hit by a car.
Liberty Co. Commission votes on two rezoning applications near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Commission voted on two rezoning applications in the eastern part of the county. They’re both off of I-95 near exit 76 in Midway. One of the permits is for 140 acres and 1 million square feet of warehouse space. That zoning...
Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services are fiving Santa Claus a ride through town. Throughout the month of December they will be riding through each of their districts on the weekends. Crews will be throwing out candy and giving kids a chance to take pictures with Santa. This week...
Statesboro accepting applications for new business commission
The City of Statesboro is now accepting applications for appointments to its newly established Statesboro Business Commission. The commission will consist of seven members who own or operate a business within the City of Statesboro and will serve as a sounding board for local entrepreneurs to identify opportunities for business development and growth within the city.
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City is attempting to shut down Airbnbs with some big fines. Some are facing notices of $1,000, but the city might not be able to enforce it. Councilman Richard Lassiter ended Monday’s Garden City Council meeting questioning how they’re enforcing a code against Airbnbs when one doesn’t exist.
Liberty Co. residents concerned by industrialization off Islands Highway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Board of Commissioners has rezoned 140 acres of industrial space off I-95 in the eastern part of the county this week, while putting off a decision on another application for around 155 acres until further notice. This is all part of an...
Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse. It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter. We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused...
12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Long County and Hinesville partnering on new water well
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville and Long County are teaming up to get water to their citizens. They made an agreement to create a new water well in Long County, with both areas getting to use it. Hinesville city leaders say the agreement will help them address...
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University leaders are being faced with possibly cutting programs like English, History and Africana Studies. Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson who used to attend and teach at Savannah State tells WTOC the school is facing declining enrollment and an $11 million deficit. “Savannah State...
