Novato, CA

2 pedestrians struck, injured by vehicle Monday evening in Novato

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

NOVATO, Calif. (BCN)– Two pedestrians suffered moderate to major injuries when a vehicle struck them in Novato on Monday evening, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of De Long Avenue and Redwood Boulevard.

Both pedestrians were taken to hospitals to be treated for their injuries, while the driver cooperated with investigators and was also transported to a hospital, police said. Officers determined the vehicle was heading west on De Long Avenue and the driver lost control before making a turn onto northbound Redwood Boulevard, police said.

Neither impairment nor speed appear to be factors in the collision, which caused the roadway to be closed for about an hour during the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact traffic Sgt. Reza Pourfarhani at (415) 897-4361 or mpourfarhani@novato.org.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

