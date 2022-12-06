Read full article on original website
WJCL
Tractor trailer wedged beneath pedestrian bridge in Savannah's Factors Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The pedestrian bridge over Savannah's Factors Walk will be closed for several days after it was struck by a tractor trailer Friday morning. The U.S. Foods truck is currently wedged beneath the bridge while Savannah Police, Fire and city engineers assess the damage. The area is...
WSAV-TV
Mayors of 8 cities speak on failure of agreement on LOST
Mayors of the eight cities inside Chatham County held a press conference Thursday morning expressing frustration at the failure to reach an agreement on LOST with Chatham County. Mayors of 8 cities speak on failure of agreement …. Mayors of the eight cities inside Chatham County held a press conference...
WSAV-TV
What's the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can't miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting …. If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton...
wtoc.com
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
WSAV-TV
1 dead after 3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near Darien
One person was killed after three tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, according to local newspaper The Darien News. 1 dead after 3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near …. One person was killed after three tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, according to local newspaper The Darien News.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Hewey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes people rescue animals from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, sometimes the Humane Society is the one coming to the rescue. They did that with Hewey, who is getting a second chance to be someone’s pet because he was transferred to the Humane Society as a medical emergency after being hit by a car.
wtoc.com
Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services are fiving Santa Claus a ride through town. Throughout the month of December they will be riding through each of their districts on the weekends. Crews will be throwing out candy and giving kids a chance to take pictures with Santa. This week...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. residents concerned by industrialization off Islands Highway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Board of Commissioners has rezoned 140 acres of industrial space off I-95 in the eastern part of the county this week, while putting off a decision on another application for around 155 acres until further notice. This is all part of an...
wtoc.com
Beach sand now part of hold up in county, cities negotiations of tax dollars
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County and the eight cities within it have less than a month to come to an agreement on how to split funds from the Local Option Sales Tax. Just when it looked like a deal was ready, a fight over beach sand brought everything...
wtoc.com
Savannah’s city council went around the Hostess City caroling for Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caroling with city council! Some of your aldermen and women were all around Savannah Friday night getting in the Christmas spirit. This is their second year caroling in the community. They took off from Johnson Square with Santa in the driver’s seat and picked up some...
WYFF4.com
Majestic, endangered whale with calf spotted off Georgia coast, researchers say
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An endangered whale and its calf became the first pair of its kind to be spotted during the 2022-2023 season off the coast of Georgia this week. The North Atlantic Right whale and its offspring were spotted on Wednesday off the coast of St. Catherines Sound, south of Savannah, by a team of researchers working with NOAA, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute(CAMRI).
live5news.com
2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
wtoc.com
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 Northbound at the Port Wentworth exit has been shut down after a multi-car crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, two cars flipped and multiple people had to be pulled from the cars. LifeStar flew victims to the hospital. No word yet on the condition of...
wtoc.com
Proposal to allow dogs on Tybee beaches during select time of year
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a proposal that could allow dogs on the beach on Tybee Island. City Councilman Brian West is part of the potential project. He said dogs would only be allowed on the beach Wednesdays from Nov. 1 to March 1. Dogs would also only...
wtoc.com
Making shrimp and lobster enchiladas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re never far from the water in Savannah - and most of the Coastal Empire - so we’re always looking for interesting seafood dishes. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is back in the kitchen with us this morning to take shrimp and lobster in a new direction.
wtoc.com
City leaders hold news conference day after Chatham Co. leaves LOST negotiations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Negotiations regarding Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) within Chatham County have come to a halt. The Chatham County delegation walked out of negotiations Wednesday after not being able to reach an agreement with the eight municipalities within the county. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, as well as...
wtoc.com
Christmas on the River happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
WJCL
Two dead in fiery crash on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County; SB lanes shutdown
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: delivery truck damages Factors Walk bridge. At least two people have died in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County. The crash was reported late Friday afternoon on the southbound side near mile marker 46. The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office tells...
WSAV-TV
State responds to Murdaugh’s request for motive
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Hit-and-run kills teen in...
