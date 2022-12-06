ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

Mayors of 8 cities speak on failure of agreement on LOST

Mayors of the eight cities inside Chatham County held a press conference Thursday morning expressing frustration at the failure to reach an agreement on LOST with Chatham County. Mayors of 8 cities speak on failure of agreement …. Mayors of the eight cities inside Chatham County held a press conference...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

1 dead after 3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near Darien

One person was killed after three tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, according to local newspaper The Darien News. 1 dead after 3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near …. One person was killed after three tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, according to local newspaper The Darien News.
DARIEN, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Hewey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes people rescue animals from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, sometimes the Humane Society is the one coming to the rescue. They did that with Hewey, who is getting a second chance to be someone’s pet because he was transferred to the Humane Society as a medical emergency after being hit by a car.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services are fiving Santa Claus a ride through town. Throughout the month of December they will be riding through each of their districts on the weekends. Crews will be throwing out candy and giving kids a chance to take pictures with Santa. This week...
SAVANNAH, GA
WYFF4.com

Majestic, endangered whale with calf spotted off Georgia coast, researchers say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An endangered whale and its calf became the first pair of its kind to be spotted during the 2022-2023 season off the coast of Georgia this week. The North Atlantic Right whale and its offspring were spotted on Wednesday off the coast of St. Catherines Sound, south of Savannah, by a team of researchers working with NOAA, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute(CAMRI).
GEORGIA STATE
live5news.com

2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 Northbound at the Port Wentworth exit has been shut down after a multi-car crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, two cars flipped and multiple people had to be pulled from the cars. LifeStar flew victims to the hospital. No word yet on the condition of...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Making shrimp and lobster enchiladas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re never far from the water in Savannah - and most of the Coastal Empire - so we’re always looking for interesting seafood dishes. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is back in the kitchen with us this morning to take shrimp and lobster in a new direction.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Christmas on the River happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

State responds to Murdaugh’s request for motive

Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Hit-and-run kills teen in...
SAVANNAH, GA

