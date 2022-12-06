Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
‘These calls greatly exceed a lot of other crimes:’ District Attorney talks about recent swatting calls, sends message to parents
Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. None were injured in...
actionnews5.com
Officials: 12-year-old falsely reported active shooter at middle school
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina have charged a 12-year-old student Wednesday for falsely reporting an active shooter at his middle school. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the boy called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to report an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School in Wilmington.
WECT
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
whqr.org
NHCSO charges 12-year-old for Holly Shelter Middle School hoax call
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old male was charged for "a false report of an active shooter." NHCSO said, "the male juvenile called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active shooter on the school grounds. Deputies along with our partnering law enforcement agencies responded to the school, cleared the school of any threats, and found no evidence of an active shooter. After the investigation, it was determined that the report was false, and charged a 12-year-old male for false report concerning mass violence on education property."
WECT
Police: One injured after man “chose to assault WPD officers”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department said an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an assault early Friday morning. According to the WPD, officers attempted to talk to two men who were walking near 9th and Castle streets just before 1:30 a.m. Officials say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started...
WECT
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
WECT
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
WECT
One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was arrested and another is wanted after an attempted traffic stop by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on N.C. 211 near the Robeson County line. “The Deputy clocked a vehicle at 78 in a 55 mile per hour zone and conducted a...
WECT
Man accused of murdering Mariah Woods to appear in court
Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. None were injured in...
WECT
District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes. According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against her...
WECT
Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official. “On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations...
WECT
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charge of statutory rape
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Dec. 7 on the charge of statutory rape of a child less than or equal to the age of 15. According to the BCSO, they received a report of a juvenile who had...
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch
SWANSBORO - A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bladen County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft at the Big Blue Store in Elizabethtown. The vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued.
The State Port Pilot
City loses about $60,000 in internet phishing scam
The City of Southport joined a lengthening list of government and business agencies hit by cybercriminals when in August internet scammers stole about $60,000 using a phishing scheme with fake emails. The phishing scam used authentic-looking emails sent to the town. Local and other authorities are on the case.
WECT
State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has dismissed an election protest filed regarding the Columbus County sheriff contest in the 2022 general election. According to the NCSBE’s notice of appeal denial dated Dec. 9, Calvin Norton’s protest claimed that the court order that suspended...
WECT
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The woman...
WECT
Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged. According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch Church...
Comments / 0