According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old male was charged for "a false report of an active shooter." NHCSO said, "the male juvenile called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active shooter on the school grounds. Deputies along with our partnering law enforcement agencies responded to the school, cleared the school of any threats, and found no evidence of an active shooter. After the investigation, it was determined that the report was false, and charged a 12-year-old male for false report concerning mass violence on education property."

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO