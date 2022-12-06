ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

WECT

‘These calls greatly exceed a lot of other crimes:’ District Attorney talks about recent swatting calls, sends message to parents

Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. None were injured in...
WILMINGTON, NC
actionnews5.com

Officials: 12-year-old falsely reported active shooter at middle school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina have charged a 12-year-old student Wednesday for falsely reporting an active shooter at his middle school. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the boy called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to report an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

NHCSO charges 12-year-old for Holly Shelter Middle School hoax call

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old male was charged for "a false report of an active shooter." NHCSO said, "the male juvenile called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active shooter on the school grounds. Deputies along with our partnering law enforcement agencies responded to the school, cleared the school of any threats, and found no evidence of an active shooter. After the investigation, it was determined that the report was false, and charged a 12-year-old male for false report concerning mass violence on education property."
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Police: One injured after man “chose to assault WPD officers”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department said an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an assault early Friday morning. According to the WPD, officers attempted to talk to two men who were walking near 9th and Castle streets just before 1:30 a.m. Officials say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WECT

Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man accused of murdering Mariah Woods to appear in court

WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes. According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against her...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch

SWANSBORO - A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
SWANSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bladen County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft at the Big Blue Store in Elizabethtown. The vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued.
BLADENBORO, NC
The State Port Pilot

City loses about $60,000 in internet phishing scam

The City of Southport joined a lengthening list of government and business agencies hit by cybercriminals when in August internet scammers stole about $60,000 using a phishing scheme with fake emails. The phishing scam used authentic-looking emails sent to the town. Local and other authorities are on the case.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged. According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch Church...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

