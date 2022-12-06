Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Vivian Parks Justice
Vivian Parks Justice, 93, wife of the late George Davis Justice, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Harborton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Parks and the late Louise Harrison Parks. Vivian graduated from Central High...
shoredailynews.com
Mr. Floyd Wallop III
Funeral services for Mr. Floyd Wallop III of Horntown, Virginia will be held Saturday at 11 AM at New Beginnings Outreach Ministry, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Bishop Craig Collins will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown, Va. Services are being provided by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
shoredailynews.com
Evangelist Agnes Horsey of Westover, Md
Funeral services for Mrs. Agnes Horsey of Westover, Md. will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Samuel Wesley UMC in Manokin, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being...
shoredailynews.com
John Lee Tyson
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. John Lee Tyson, of Keller, will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley on Tuesday morning at 11, with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
WAVY News 10
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
Man arrested following fatal George Washington Hwy shooting in Portsmouth
Police say they have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth earlier this year.
shoredailynews.com
Cool Things Happening on the Shore this Weekend
Saturday at 11 am, Santa arrives by boat at the Onancock Wharf. The Holiday Artisan Market will be open from 10:oo am until 3 p.m. at Historic Onancock School. The Onancock Christmas Homes Tour begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Ker Place. The...
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
shoredailynews.com
Mr. Earl Mitchell, Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Earl Mitchell, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Quantico, Md. A public viewing will be two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
shoredailynews.com
Mrs. Gene Kelly Bushong
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Gene Kelly Bushong of Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore, formerly of Parksley and Onley, will be held at the Onley United Methodist Church on Saturday afternoon at 1. Private family interment will be held at the Parksley Cemetery. . In lieu...
shoredailynews.com
Mr. Robert Lee Brown of Salisbury
Funeral services for Mr. Robert Lee Brown of Salisbury, Md. will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center in Salisbury. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided...
Missing 34-year-old woman found safe in Norfolk
According to police, 34-year-old Ulisicia Martin was last seen Friday around 1:40 a.m. Police say she may be in the area of Norfolk State University.
shoredailynews.com
Northampton wrestling tops Windsor & Bruton in Thursday night wrestling
Northampton Wrestling competed in their first dual meets of the season Thursday at Windsor. Northampton defeated Windsor 72-12. Northampton finished the night defeating Bruton 41-33. Northampton Wrestling will be back in action Wednesday at Mathews.
WAVY News 10
Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
WAVY News 10
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
2 injured after multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer carrying soybeans on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Two people were sent to a local hospital following a Friday morning crash in Suffolk involving a cargo van and tractor-trailer carrying soybeans.
WAVY News 10
"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
'Lights, Camera, Holiday!': Suffolk holiday parade to close roads
The 2022 Suffolk Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. This year’s parade theme is 'Lights, Camera, Holiday!'
