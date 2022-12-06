ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomac, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shoredailynews.com

Vivian Parks Justice

Vivian Parks Justice, 93, wife of the late George Davis Justice, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Harborton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Parks and the late Louise Harrison Parks. Vivian graduated from Central High...
ONANCOCK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Mr. Floyd Wallop III

Funeral services for Mr. Floyd Wallop III of Horntown, Virginia will be held Saturday at 11 AM at New Beginnings Outreach Ministry, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Bishop Craig Collins will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown, Va. Services are being provided by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
HORNTOWN, VA
shoredailynews.com

Evangelist Agnes Horsey of Westover, Md

Funeral services for Mrs. Agnes Horsey of Westover, Md. will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Samuel Wesley UMC in Manokin, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being...
WESTOVER, MD
shoredailynews.com

John Lee Tyson

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. John Lee Tyson, of Keller, will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley on Tuesday morning at 11, with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
ONLEY, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
NORFOLK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Cool Things Happening on the Shore this Weekend

Saturday at 11 am, Santa arrives by boat at the Onancock Wharf. The Holiday Artisan Market will be open from 10:oo am until 3 p.m. at Historic Onancock School. The Onancock Christmas Homes Tour begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Ker Place. The...
ONANCOCK, VA
13News Now

'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Mr. Earl Mitchell, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Earl Mitchell, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Quantico, Md. A public viewing will be two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Mrs. Gene Kelly Bushong

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Gene Kelly Bushong of Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore, formerly of Parksley and Onley, will be held at the Onley United Methodist Church on Saturday afternoon at 1. Private family interment will be held at the Parksley Cemetery. ​. In lieu...
ONLEY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Mr. Robert Lee Brown of Salisbury

Funeral services for Mr. Robert Lee Brown of Salisbury, Md. will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center in Salisbury. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided...
SALISBURY, MD
WAVY News 10

Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
EDENTON, NC
WAVY News 10

"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy