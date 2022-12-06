Read full article on original website
Norco at 7Cares Idaho Shares
Norco serves and helps supports communities in Idaho and several other states in the West. 100% of its 7Cares donation will go to work in the Gem State.
Former Idaho lawmaker Hy Kloc dies at 75
Kloc was born into a displaced persons camp in Germany in 1947. Born into a family of Holocaust survivors, they immigrated to Brooklyn in 1950.
I-84 in eastern Oregon back open after being closed Saturday morning
BAKER CITY, Ore. — I-84 is back open eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 302 in Baker City after being closed most of the morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Saturday. The closures were due to high winds, blowing snow...
Oregon considers toughening laws targeting illegal marijuana production
SALEM, Ore. — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. So far this year, police have seized over 105 tons (95 metric...
