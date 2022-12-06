Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Report: Ravens to Activate J.K. Dobbins
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Running back J.K. Dobbins will be activated from injured reserve for the Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report by ESPN. In a corresponding move, Baltimore will waive fellow running back Mike Davis. Dobbins was shut down in November to undergo...
Detroit Lions place Chase Lucas on injured reserve, elevate 2 from practice squad
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Chase Lucas will miss the rest of December because of a hamstring injury. The Lions placed Lucas, their seventh-round pick, on injured reserve Saturday to clear room on the 53-man roster for offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher. ...
Broncos-Chiefs sports gambling: Best bets for Sunday
Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Chiefs prop bets: 1. Patrick Mahomes under 273.5 yards, -115 Why it’s a good bet: The KC QB will still have a good game but I don't think he puts up big yards. 2. Travis Kelce over 74.5 yards, -115 ...
Dolphins Offensive Line Getting Reinforcements
The most important piece on the Miami Dolphins offensive line is still dealing with an injury, but help is on the way to the position group and it could mean some changes down the line. Tackle Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their on-field preparation for...
Saints Issue Statement on Alleged Fake Injury
The Saints issued a statement regarding the recent $550,000 fine handed down by the NFL regarding an alleged fake injury from Cam Jordan.
NFL Draft Profile: Kobie Turner, Interior Defensive Linemen, Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida. By Pete Smith Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns News, Analysis and More. Collegiate players are starting to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft...
Patriots Ex-OC Charlie Weiss: ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
FOXBORO — From 2000-04, the New England Patriots offense operated under the direction of offensive coordinator Charlie Weis. Operating under the famed Erhardt-Perkins offensive system, Weis played a significant role in developing quarterback Tom Brady into arguably the best to ever play the position. His innovative strategy and play-calling helped the Patriots to three Super Bowl victories (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) during his time in New England.
Thunder Take Bulky Forward in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
In the latest iteration of his 2023 NBA Mock Draft, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has the Thunder selecting Jarace Walker with the 11th overall pick. Wasserman says the 6-foot-8, 240-pound prospect “has been able to spark NBA imaginations” due to his “live-dribble flashes”, “overwhelming defensive pressure” and early returns with regard to his 3-point shooting ability.
OBJ ‘Should Sue Cowboys!’ (Sure; Or Sign With Them)
FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys is "a 95-percent certainly,'' wrote one prominent media guy. OBJ to the Buffalo Bills is "a done deal,'' promised one prominent OBJ buddy. Odell "really only wants to come home to the Giants,'' said dozens of New York media people. And...
