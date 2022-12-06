Read full article on original website
Dodgers Rumors: Carlos Correa to the Giants Could be Happening
The Dodgers are reportedly not pursuing Carlos Correa, in part due to his ties to the 2017 Astros who cheated the Dodgers out of a World Series. However, the bigger (and more likely reason) is the massive price tag he's going to command. With Xander Bogaerts getting 11-years, $280 million,...
Dodgers News: We Almost Saw The Last Of Clayton Kershaw
The stars could have aligned properly and the Dodgers would have been World Series champions. The punctuation mark to a stellar all around season for the Dodgers that would have been capped off with a second World Series ring for Clayton Kershaw. The final hurdle for Kershaw's career may have...
KC Royals escape Rule 5 Draft unscathed ... and add intriguing minor-league prospect
The Kansas City Royals didn’t have their farm system pilfered during the major-league phase of MLB’s Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday afternoon. While they did lose a player in the Triple-A phase of the draft, they also added a high-upside, low-risk addition of their own. The biggest perceived...
The Royals are betting on internal improvement. Matt Quatraro believes he has the staff for it
The Kansas City Royals’ limited ability to add payroll combined with a desire to continue to commit to their top young talent means that a lot of the onus for improving the on-field product falls upon new manager Matt Quatraro and his coaching staff. The first-year skipper was hired...
Dodgers News: It Was Clear What Gave Padres The Edge In NLDS According To Roberts
When it comes to the postseason, no one is safe. Not even a Dave Roberts led team that set a franchise record with 111 wins. The Dodgers looked poised to dismantle any team in their path and took a quick 1-0 series lead against the Padres. Before the Dodgers could even blink, the Padres stormed back and took the series winning the next three games in a row.
Beware of the Blitz: Wink Martindale, Giants Will Be Coming After Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA - Sometimes reputations can be overblown but in the case of Don “Wink” Martindale, the notoriety is the real deal. No one in 2022 calls blitz more than the New York Giants' defensive coordinator. To that end, SI.com’s Eagles Today asked one of Philadelphia’s offensive coaches if...
Kansas City Royals GM J.J. Picollo: We’re not giving up on MJ Melendez playing catcher
MJ Melendez showed that he could be an everyday contributor for the Kansas City Royals while learning to play the outfield on the fly. He did enough to make himself the likely everyday left fielder for next season. But the Royals aren’t ready to abandon the idea of Melendez playing...
