Wichita Eagle

Dodgers Rumors: Carlos Correa to the Giants Could be Happening

The Dodgers are reportedly not pursuing Carlos Correa, in part due to his ties to the 2017 Astros who cheated the Dodgers out of a World Series. However, the bigger (and more likely reason) is the massive price tag he's going to command. With Xander Bogaerts getting 11-years, $280 million,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: We Almost Saw The Last Of Clayton Kershaw

The stars could have aligned properly and the Dodgers would have been World Series champions. The punctuation mark to a stellar all around season for the Dodgers that would have been capped off with a second World Series ring for Clayton Kershaw. The final hurdle for Kershaw's career may have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: It Was Clear What Gave Padres The Edge In NLDS According To Roberts

When it comes to the postseason, no one is safe. Not even a Dave Roberts led team that set a franchise record with 111 wins. The Dodgers looked poised to dismantle any team in their path and took a quick 1-0 series lead against the Padres. Before the Dodgers could even blink, the Padres stormed back and took the series winning the next three games in a row.
LOS ANGELES, CA

