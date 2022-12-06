When it comes to the postseason, no one is safe. Not even a Dave Roberts led team that set a franchise record with 111 wins. The Dodgers looked poised to dismantle any team in their path and took a quick 1-0 series lead against the Padres. Before the Dodgers could even blink, the Padres stormed back and took the series winning the next three games in a row.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO