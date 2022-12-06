Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Enters Justin Turner Sweepstakes
Longtime Dodger Justin Turner remains a free agent this offseason. The Dodgers elected not to pick up his option, but still could bring him back next season. However, they're not the only team showing interest. MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that six teams are in on Turner, including another team...
Wichita Eagle
KC Royals escape Rule 5 Draft unscathed ... and add intriguing minor-league prospect
The Kansas City Royals didn’t have their farm system pilfered during the major-league phase of MLB’s Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday afternoon. While they did lose a player in the Triple-A phase of the draft, they also added a high-upside, low-risk addition of their own. The biggest perceived...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: LA Minor League Outfielder Joining Korean Baseball Organization
Dodgers minor league outfielder Jason Martin is leaving the Oklahoma City Dodgers to continue his career in Korea. He's reportedly signed a $1 million deal with the NC Dinos. Martin spent the 2022 season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. He hit .285 with an OPS of .938, crushing 32 home runs and 107 RBIs in 470 at-bats. He was an eighth-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.
Wichita Eagle
The Royals are betting on internal improvement. Matt Quatraro believes he has the staff for it
The Kansas City Royals’ limited ability to add payroll combined with a desire to continue to commit to their top young talent means that a lot of the onus for improving the on-field product falls upon new manager Matt Quatraro and his coaching staff. The first-year skipper was hired...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: It Was Clear What Gave Padres The Edge In NLDS According To Roberts
When it comes to the postseason, no one is safe. Not even a Dave Roberts led team that set a franchise record with 111 wins. The Dodgers looked poised to dismantle any team in their path and took a quick 1-0 series lead against the Padres. Before the Dodgers could even blink, the Padres stormed back and took the series winning the next three games in a row.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Royals GM J.J. Picollo: We’re not giving up on MJ Melendez playing catcher
MJ Melendez showed that he could be an everyday contributor for the Kansas City Royals while learning to play the outfield on the fly. He did enough to make himself the likely everyday left fielder for next season. But the Royals aren’t ready to abandon the idea of Melendez playing...
Wichita Eagle
New York Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal
SAN DIEGO - The Mets are making big moves. On Thursday, the Mets re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets. The contract includes a no-trade clause. The New York Post was the first to report this news. Although...
Comments / 0