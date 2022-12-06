ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Enters Justin Turner Sweepstakes

Longtime Dodger Justin Turner remains a free agent this offseason. The Dodgers elected not to pick up his option, but still could bring him back next season. However, they're not the only team showing interest. MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that six teams are in on Turner, including another team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers News: LA Minor League Outfielder Joining Korean Baseball Organization

Dodgers minor league outfielder Jason Martin is leaving the Oklahoma City Dodgers to continue his career in Korea. He's reportedly signed a $1 million deal with the NC Dinos. Martin spent the 2022 season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. He hit .285 with an OPS of .938, crushing 32 home runs and 107 RBIs in 470 at-bats. He was an eighth-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers News: It Was Clear What Gave Padres The Edge In NLDS According To Roberts

When it comes to the postseason, no one is safe. Not even a Dave Roberts led team that set a franchise record with 111 wins. The Dodgers looked poised to dismantle any team in their path and took a quick 1-0 series lead against the Padres. Before the Dodgers could even blink, the Padres stormed back and took the series winning the next three games in a row.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

SAN DIEGO - The Mets are making big moves. On Thursday, the Mets re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets. The contract includes a no-trade clause. The New York Post was the first to report this news. Although...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

