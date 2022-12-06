Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Wichita Eagle
Report: J.K. Dobbins Set to Return as Ravens Waive Mike Davis
The Ravens backfield is preparing to get a major boost ahead of their Week 14 rivalry game against the Steelers. Third-year running back J.K. Dobbins is set to be activated off of injured reserve, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. However, before Baltimore can finalize the move, the team had to...
Broncos-Chiefs sports gambling: Best bets for Sunday
Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Chiefs prop bets: 1. Patrick Mahomes under 273.5 yards, -115 Why it’s a good bet: The KC QB will still have a good game but I don't think he puts up big yards. 2. Travis Kelce over 74.5 yards, -115 ...
Wichita Eagle
5 Things to Watch: Steelers Welcome New Faces to Ravens Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed home with their first winning streak of the season after wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. The Baltimore Ravens won in dramatic fashion at the buzzer last weekend against the Denver Broncos. The faces change, but this remains one of the very best rivalries in all of sports, and Week 14 should offer plenty of drama and excitement.
Wichita Eagle
Packers Winning Big NFL Draft Trade: Extra Point
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It appears Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst gambled and won when he sent two second-round picks to the rival Minnesota Vikings so he could draft Christian Watson. “I always have a sigh of relief when our players do well,” he said this week...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ravens to Activate J.K. Dobbins
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Running back J.K. Dobbins will be activated from injured reserve for the Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report by ESPN. In a corresponding move, Baltimore will waive fellow running back Mike Davis. Dobbins was shut down in November to undergo...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Offensive Line Getting Reinforcements
The most important piece on the Miami Dolphins offensive line is still dealing with an injury, but help is on the way to the position group and it could mean some changes down the line. Tackle Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their on-field preparation for...
Saints Issue Statement on Alleged Fake Injury
The Saints issued a statement regarding the recent $550,000 fine handed down by the NFL regarding an alleged fake injury from Cam Jordan.
Wichita Eagle
One Big Return, 4 Remain Absent: Patriots-Cardinals Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots had a sizable return for their penultimate practice session in preparation for the team’s Week 14 contest against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Starting left tackle Trent Brown back on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Friday, as one...
Wichita Eagle
Beware of the Blitz: Wink Martindale, Giants Will Be Coming After Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA - Sometimes reputations can be overblown but in the case of Don “Wink” Martindale, the notoriety is the real deal. No one in 2022 calls blitz more than the New York Giants' defensive coordinator. To that end, SI.com’s Eagles Today asked one of Philadelphia’s offensive coaches if...
Wichita Eagle
Which Cardinals Star Receiving Patriots Bill Belichick’s Praise?
FOXBORO – Bill Belichick has not had a legit No.1 receiver since Randy Moss from 2007-2010 unless you want to count Antonio Brown’s one game with the New England Patriots in 2019. However, that doesn’t stop Belichick from complimenting his opponents' star wideouts. After calling Minnesota Vikings...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Alex Jensen, Offensive Tackle, South Dakota Coyotes
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Plus a Salary Cap Nuance That Could Be at Play. By Patricia Traina Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Rookie Review: DeAngelo Malone’s Stock Up?
The Atlanta Falcons needed a step up in the pass rush department this past offseason, and targeted outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone to help do that, selecting the Western Kentucky product No. 82 overall. Considering Malone's college production - 59 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks in 61 career games -...
Wichita Eagle
Derek Carr: Loss to Rams Came Down to Failure to Execute
A lot of factors went into the Las Vegas Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. But Raiders quarterback DerekCarr felt that, ultimately, the inability to execute was what cost the team down the stretch. “As a team, we just didn’t finish the right way," Carr...
Wichita Eagle
Week 14 Cheat Sheet: Feeding D’Onta Foreman
I don't consider myself a conspiratorial person—especially in today's politically charged public discourse. Admitting you believe in any conspiracy theory carries with it a plethora of baggage. But after watching Baker Mayfield get picked up from the airport, come off the bench and lead a 98-yard scoring drive for the win against the Raiders Thursday night, it's just one of things that make you go "hmmm!”
Wichita Eagle
Bakhtiari’s Knee Leads to Tricky Decision About Future
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ list of offseason questions runs deeper than quarterback. Who will be the blind-side protector for that quarterback?. It took three surgeries to get David Bakhtiari back on the field following the torn ACL that perhaps kept the Packers out of the Super Bowl in 2020. After missing almost all the 2021 season and the first couple games of the 2022 season, Bakhtiari has been excellent when he’s played.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Roundup: Bengals Tight End Ruled Out Against Cleveland
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their Friday injury report and it's relatively clean. Hayden Hurst is out for Sunday's game with a calf injury as expected, but the limited reps for Sam Hubbard (calf) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) didn't continue. Both are expected to play on Sunday, as is...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Clifford Post Game vs Knicks
Steve Clifford (Above) spoke to the media following Charlotte's 121-102 loss to the Knicks. The Hornets are now 4-9 at home and have the joint worst record in the league at 7-19. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on social media:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter...
Wichita Eagle
Why Hasn’t Travis Etienne Done More in the Jaguars’ Passing Game? Press Taylor Explains
There is no denying the talent and play-making ability Travis Etienne has brought to the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense in 2022. With each week and big play, the question surrounding Etienne has continually been this: what else can this young star do?. Etienne has proven himself as a rusher, rushing for...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks vs. Panthers Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Seattle Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lumen Field to kick off a stretch of four of the next five games at home. The Seahawks are fresh off a 27-23 road win over the injury-depleted Rams on Sunday. Wideout DK Metcalf caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith with just 36 seconds to play, completing the Seahawks' late rally for the team's seventh win of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Deshaun Watson Talks About Return to Houston, Insight on why he was off
Deshaun Watson's first game back hairnet the Houston Texans had a lot of anticipation. One factor was most expected he'd be rusty. That looks to be true and that's just part of why Watson is ready to put the Texans' game in the past. "I think last week it was...
Comments / 0