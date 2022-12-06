ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita City Council approves moving forward on $5.5 million proposal to help homeless

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

By a 4-2 vote on Tuesday, the Wichita City Council approved moving ahead on a plan to help the city's homeless.

The city is eligible to receive just over $5.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. This funding can only be used to provide housing, services and shelter to individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable populations such as those fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

The city’s plan is to develop or purchase a single building that would house a center for supportive services, shelter and affordable housing units. If the plan is approved by HUD, the city would receive the full grant amount. Should the project not start within a year, the Housing Department will issue a new RFP to fund multiple projects that provide supportive services, non-congregate shelter, and affordable housing units.

The funds must be fully expended by September 30, 2030.

Representatives from HumanKind Ministries and other agencies spoke to the council, voicing concerns about a number of topics, including sustainability. According to HUD guidelines, the project must remain in compliance with funding for 15 years or the city would risk paying back the federal government the $5.5 million grant.

Due to a conflict of interest, Council member Brandon Johnson abstained from the vote, thus the 4-2 result. Council members Bryan Frye and Jeff Blubaugh voted no, citing a need for more information before moving forward on the plan.

Also at Tuesday's council meeting, the council tentatively agreed to sale city-owned property along the north and west side of the downtown Hyatt Hotel. The parcel is roughly 14,496 square feet in size and is valued at $217,440. Proceeds of the sale will go to A. Price Woodard Park.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas will continue to sponsor Bike Share ICT. The deal is worth $360 thousand.

