CABA means business: Organization doubles rolls during membership drive

The Clintonville Area Business Association now has added more than 50 companies to its rolls following a membership drive that started in March.

Although the goal was to triple membership to 150 by Jan. 1, the numbers are moving in the right direction, according to Nancy Kuhel, executive director of CABA.

“We hit our hundred, or we’re going to hit our hundred, so we’re good with that,” she said.

“It’s very encouraging and I think most of that is members are seeing a value in it and we are getting better at messaging the value of being a member.”

The nonprofit organization got its formal start around the end of June 2021 and quickly signed on 15 members.

CABA replaced the Clintonville Area Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1995, which once had north of 300 dues-paying members, but disbanded in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Things are different now, Kuhel said, as local mom-and-pop businesses want to know what services they can provide to the community while also seeking providers, she said.

“The small-business community is coming back,” she said. “People are looking to connect with their local neighbors and local businesses in their communities.”

Much of the drive relied on good, old-fashioned knocking on doors by Kuhel and other members of the CABA board. The business association has also reached out to other local organizations on neighborhood activities; for example, CABA teamed up with Experience Clintonville on Holidayville on Dec. 4.

The Clintonville Area Business Association is affiliated with the Southern Ohio Chamber Alliance, which gives members even greater access to group health insurance, unemployment insurance, payment processing, cybersecurity, shipping, energy and sustainability, among other services, Kuhel said.

On a local level, CABA is in constant contact with members and responsive when members reach out, she said.

There also are regular after-hours’ events at a local business, she said. Coffees with CABA are to start in January for members who can’t make the evening events, she said.

Cost to join is $165 per year for business with up to two employees. Rates go up, depending on each business’ staffing levels, to $1,000 for unlimited employees. Those businesses also receive special promotional services.

The rates are to increase by 10% in January, according to Kuhel. To join or for more information, visit the group's website at clintonvilleba.com.

Kuhel said she still wants to grow the organization by another 150 to 200 members over the next year.

“I think we’ve gotten a lot done,” she said. “Businesses have told us we’ve been helpful, valuable.”

Brad Harkrider, owner of Hank’s Texas BBQ at 2941 N. High St., recently joined CABA to have “that resource, to kind of get a pulse as to what is going on in the neighborhood.”

“I do think it’s an important thing to be a part of,” Harkrider said.

