Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Ja'Marr Chase Takes Playful Shot at Joe Burrow
The Bengals' stars are great friends off the field
Top-10 2024 Quarterback Places UC Among Final Schools
The dual-threat talent could be a nice weapon for Scott Satterfield.
Kerry Coombs: The Head Coach 'Matters Less Than Who Sits In That Locker'
'West Side Jesus' brought the passion following Thursday's practice.
Broncos-Chiefs sports gambling: Best bets for Sunday
Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Chiefs prop bets: 1. Patrick Mahomes under 273.5 yards, -115 Why it’s a good bet: The KC QB will still have a good game but I don't think he puts up big yards. 2. Travis Kelce over 74.5 yards, -115 ...
atozsports.com
Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
Saints Issue Statement on Alleged Fake Injury
The Saints issued a statement regarding the recent $550,000 fine handed down by the NFL regarding an alleged fake injury from Cam Jordan.
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
Recruiting Roundup: UC Football Offers Pair Of Four-Star Talents; Multiple Weekend Visits Lined Up
The recruiting train is rolling for the Bearcats' new regime.
UC Announces Kerry Coombs Is Staying On Football Staff
The Cincinnati native isn't leaving Clifton anytime soon.
Bengals draw referee Jerome Boger for showdown with Browns
Cincinnati Bengals fans might remember referee Jerome Boger and his crew for a controversial whistle during last year’s playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals will get Boger and Co. again this weekend, as they’re the crew assigned to the team’s AFC North rematch with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Haven Wolfe, Bengals fan from wisdom-teeth video, says even Cleveland fans showed her love
Haven Wolfe made it known she doesn't want to lose to the Cleveland Browns, and she's well aware Joe Burrow has never beaten the Browns. Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' rematch Sunday with their in-state AFC rival, Wolfe talked to Kay Adams - the host of FanDuel's "Up And Adams" who has expressed her love for the Cincinnati Bengals and Burrow on many occasions - about the viral video Wolfe posted while still feeling the effects of anesthesia after having her wisdom teeth removed.
Council, Smith lead No. 9 Razorbacks past Sooners 88-78
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas’ 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half. Oklahoma (7-3) had just three players in double figures, with Grant Sherfield leading the way with 23 points, including 3 of 6 3-pointers. He was followed by Milos Uzan with 15 points and Jalen Hill with 11. The Sooners shot 57.1% from the field. Jordan Walsh added 12 points for the Razorbacks, who shot 59.3% from the field, and Mahki Mitchell had 10.
Yardbarker
Former WR Brandon Marshall calls for respect on Bengals' name
The Bills and Chiefs are the AFC favorites to be in the Super Bowl this year. But where are the Bengals who just represented the AFC a season ago?. Former WR Brandon Marshall believes the disrespect must come to an end. "Let’s stop talking about it and start putting some respect on their name," Marshall said on Sirius XM radio. "They are the scariest team in football."
Luke Kandra goes in-depth on his decision to transfer to Cincinnati
On Thursday former Louisville offensive lineman Luke Kandra announced his intention to transfer to Cincinnati and become the first commitment for the Bearcats in the Scott Satterfield era. Following his commitment to Cincinnati, Bearcat Journal spoke with Kandra about his decision to come home and play for the Bearcats. Here...
Chris Simms: Joe Burrow 'Is Too Good'
The third-year player is solving problem after problem from opposing defenses.
