Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Haven Wolfe, Bengals fan from wisdom-teeth video, says even Cleveland fans showed her love

Haven Wolfe made it known she doesn't want to lose to the Cleveland Browns, and she's well aware Joe Burrow has never beaten the Browns. Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' rematch Sunday with their in-state AFC rival, Wolfe talked to Kay Adams - the host of FanDuel's "Up And Adams" who has expressed her love for the Cincinnati Bengals and Burrow on many occasions - about the viral video Wolfe posted while still feeling the effects of anesthesia after having her wisdom teeth removed.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Council, Smith lead No. 9 Razorbacks past Sooners 88-78

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas’ 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half. Oklahoma (7-3) had just three players in double figures, with Grant Sherfield leading the way with 23 points, including 3 of 6 3-pointers. He was followed by Milos Uzan with 15 points and Jalen Hill with 11. The Sooners shot 57.1% from the field. Jordan Walsh added 12 points for the Razorbacks, who shot 59.3% from the field, and Mahki Mitchell had 10.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Yardbarker

Former WR Brandon Marshall calls for respect on Bengals' name

The Bills and Chiefs are the AFC favorites to be in the Super Bowl this year. But where are the Bengals who just represented the AFC a season ago?. Former WR Brandon Marshall believes the disrespect must come to an end. "Let’s stop talking about it and start putting some respect on their name," Marshall said on Sirius XM radio. "They are the scariest team in football."
CINCINNATI, OH

