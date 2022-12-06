Maserati MSG Racing Unveils Formula E Gen 3 Livery, First Fully Electric Racing Car

Maserati MSG Racing unveiled the livery of the Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3 – the first fully electric racing car in the history of Maserati – that will compete in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Unveiled on the streets of Modena, home of Maserati – the first Italian automotive brand to enter Formula E – the Maserati Tipo Folgore brings racing back to the people right in the heart of the city.

Inspired by the Trident’s iconic blue hue, the Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3 is the ultimate in electrifying high performance, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology that will ‘Race Beyond’, a platform to transfer innovation from circuit to road.

The first racing car to bear the Trident logo was the Tipo 26, which debuted in 1926 at the Targa Florio, finishing first place in its class with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel. Now, 96 years later, the Maserati Tipo Folgore, audaciously portraying the Trident, enters the electrification era, accelerating Maserati’s commitment to Folgore, the brands 100% new electric range.

The new livery for the Maserati Tipo Folgore has been created to give a contemporary and pure look. The Maserati Trident is naturally prominent on the nose cone, along with the Maserati Corse logo containing the Italian Tricolore sitting on either side of the bulkhead.

The Gen3 will be the fastest and most efficient Formula E car yet, with front and rear powertrains delivering 600kW of regenerative power and 95% power efficiency allowing for more than 40% of the energy used within a race to come from regenerative braking alone.

The track expertise, technology and software used in Formula E is a key part to this competitiveness and will transfer to Maserati’s high-end road cars with the imminent introduction of its Folgore range.

The Maserati Tipo Folgore will soon head to Valencia, Spain, for pre-season testing before taking to the track of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez City in Mexico City,14 January 2023, to commence the 17-race calendar and the start of a season that breaks ground in a new era of electric racing.

