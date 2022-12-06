Des Moines middle school principal back at work after investigation into alleged assault

The Hiatt Middle School principal placed on paid administrative leave last month has returned to work following an independent investigation that exonerated him of accusations he assaulted a student.

Joseph Green, a Des Moines Public Schools' middle school principal, was placed on paid leave following a complaint to district officials, a letter to Hiatt families stated.

The letter does not give any details about the incident, but a lawsuit filed in December against Green and the school district does.

Green broke up a fight between the plaintiff, identified as DDS in court records, and another student on Nov. 16, court records state. Green grabbed DDS by the arm, causing a bruise, then screamed at DDS in an "intimidating and unprofessional manner," according to the lawsuit.

Green was investigated by an outside investigator and the Des Moines Police Department, the letter to Hiatt families states.

"The outside investigator found no evidence of wrongdoing by Mr. Green, and confirmed that his actions under the circumstances were 'reasonable and necessary.'" the letter stated.

The police department determined the allegations against Green and other school staff were unfounded.

District officials stressed student and staff safety is a priority.

"When complaints are brought forward, we must follow the procedures required by law and district policy and trust that, once a full and fair investigation is conducted, the truth will prevail," the letter stated.

