ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Changes proposed for Mobile's annexation procedures

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile city council could consider annexation changes soon. An ordinance is being introduced tomorrow at the city council meeting to amend the city code. District 2 Councilmen William Carroll says the goal is not to slow down or interrupt the annexation process but to...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile eyes new tax district to revive DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Councilman CJ Small represents Dauphin Island Parkway and is backing a new plan that would put extra dollars in the area by creating a tax increment financing or TIF district. "My vision for this it is to really revitalize the south DIP area," said Small.
MOBILE, AL
roofingexteriors.com

Former NRCA President Passes Away

Former NRCA President Bruce McCrory, co-founder and secretary/treasurer of Kiker Corporation, Mobile, Alabama, and technical director for Nations Roof, Mobile, passed away Nov. 30. He was 72. In addition to serving as NRCA’s president from 2012-13, McCrory served as NRCA chairman of the board—elect from 2011-12; vice chairman from 2006-08...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Foley future projects include new airport terminal building

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The city of Foley is taking preliminary steps to get a new terminal building at the city airport according to a request from the planning commission for city council approval for nine future public projects. The list was presented at the Dec. 5 council joint work/regular session.
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

New program launching in Mobile to aid areas seeing higher gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The effort to reduce gun violence in Mobile is growing as Operation Echo Stop gets ready to launch a new program that will work alongside ShotSpotter. The ShotSpotter technology is located in different neighborhoods across the Port City detecting gun fire and that information is then shared with law enforcement.
MOBILE, AL
marinelink.com

Austal USA Commences Submarine Work

An artist rendering of a future U.S. Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine. (Image: U.S. Navy) Shipbuilder Austal USA on Wednesday announced production has commenced at its Mobile, Ala. shipyard in support of the company’s partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) to support the U.S. Navy’s recapitalization of the nation’s nuclear submarine fleet.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

ShotSpotter apathy: Mobilians weigh in on new numbers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Gun shots continue to ring out in Mobile. New police statistics show there continues to be apathy throughout the city when it comes to reporting these gunshots to police. More than 3,000 shots have been detected in Mobile since the city's new ShotSpotter system went...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

RV, mobile home parks booming in Baldwin County, and residents seem not to mind

The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission last week considered two RV parks and a mobile home park, another type of development in the rapidly growing county. All of these parks would be more than 80 units: Grand River RV Park, which sits on Styx River outside of Loxley, would be 142 units, Graystone RV Park outside of Summerdale would be 88 units, and The Grove, a mobile home park outside of Magnolia Springs would be expanded to 177 units.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Inaugural tree lighting at Mobile nursing home

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the holiday season approaches, a lot of people struggle to get together due to Covid 19, flu, or even RSV. But not today at one local facility, Twin Oaks Nursing Home hosted its inaugural Christmas tree lighting for its residents, their families, and the community as a whole.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Making Spirit Bright: Mullherin Home

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In spite of a fire and personal challenges, their spirits couldn’t be brighter!. A gentleman in a wheel chair is lowed from a van onto a Walmart parking lot. He can hardly contain his excitement. “You're ready for some shopping?" "Yes, sir! I'm ready!...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy