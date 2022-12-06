Read full article on original website
Mobile council members to push for studies before pursuing annexation
Mobile’s pursuit of a population that could make the city the second largest in Alabama is likely to be a slower process, and one that faces some studies in the months to come. A proposal by the council’s three Black members requests the council vote on an ordinance amending...
utv44.com
Changes proposed for Mobile's annexation procedures
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile city council could consider annexation changes soon. An ordinance is being introduced tomorrow at the city council meeting to amend the city code. District 2 Councilmen William Carroll says the goal is not to slow down or interrupt the annexation process but to...
alreporter.com
Mobile eye doctor Shirey brings healthcare perspective to Legislature
For the past two decades in Mobile, Mark Shirey has been taking care of patients in Mobile as an eye doctor. And in all of those years, Shirey said it has given him a lot of time to talk politics and get the pulse of the district. “We talk politics...
utv44.com
Mobile eyes new tax district to revive DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Councilman CJ Small represents Dauphin Island Parkway and is backing a new plan that would put extra dollars in the area by creating a tax increment financing or TIF district. "My vision for this it is to really revitalize the south DIP area," said Small.
Will Mobile become Alabama’s second largest city? Key decisions loom ahead on annexation
Mobile city officials are vowing to fast-track an annexation process that could lead to a public vote by March that would determine if the Port City’s overall population will rise by 26,000 new residents. The vote, which would occur during a special election sometime after the city’s Mardi Gras...
roofingexteriors.com
Former NRCA President Passes Away
Former NRCA President Bruce McCrory, co-founder and secretary/treasurer of Kiker Corporation, Mobile, Alabama, and technical director for Nations Roof, Mobile, passed away Nov. 30. He was 72. In addition to serving as NRCA’s president from 2012-13, McCrory served as NRCA chairman of the board—elect from 2011-12; vice chairman from 2006-08...
utv44.com
Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022
Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
Planes, trains, ports, and Richard Shelby: Mobile readies for a ‘big day’ on Friday
Knox Ross has visited Mobile many times over the years as a representative of the Southern Rail Commission and has viewed the city as a high-quality place with a vibrant downtown, a cruise ship, vibrant eateries that is a short drive to the beaches. But he also has another observation...
Foley future projects include new airport terminal building
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The city of Foley is taking preliminary steps to get a new terminal building at the city airport according to a request from the planning commission for city council approval for nine future public projects. The list was presented at the Dec. 5 council joint work/regular session.
City of Mobile urges residents to dispose of old tires during Scrap Tire Amnesty Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile says it wants to focus on a litter free Mobile, especially when it comes to properly disposing old tires. On December 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., the City is encouraging residents to take part in their Scrap Tire Amnesty Day in an attempt to promote […]
New I-10 Mobile Bridge, Bayway Project moves forward with additional funding
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation confirmed $375 million in federal and state funding for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project and said the projected is “financially viable” in a release from ALDOT Monday afternoon. Earlier plans and a proposal for a new I-10 toll bridge first came over a year […]
WPMI
Mobile Co. Public Schools investigating social media threat to BC Rain High School
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co. Public Schools have confirmed to NBC 15 that they are investigating a social media threat to BC Rain High School. This is a developing story that will be updated.
utv44.com
New program launching in Mobile to aid areas seeing higher gun violence
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The effort to reduce gun violence in Mobile is growing as Operation Echo Stop gets ready to launch a new program that will work alongside ShotSpotter. The ShotSpotter technology is located in different neighborhoods across the Port City detecting gun fire and that information is then shared with law enforcement.
marinelink.com
Austal USA Commences Submarine Work
An artist rendering of a future U.S. Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine. (Image: U.S. Navy) Shipbuilder Austal USA on Wednesday announced production has commenced at its Mobile, Ala. shipyard in support of the company’s partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) to support the U.S. Navy’s recapitalization of the nation’s nuclear submarine fleet.
utv44.com
ShotSpotter apathy: Mobilians weigh in on new numbers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Gun shots continue to ring out in Mobile. New police statistics show there continues to be apathy throughout the city when it comes to reporting these gunshots to police. More than 3,000 shots have been detected in Mobile since the city's new ShotSpotter system went...
RV, mobile home parks booming in Baldwin County, and residents seem not to mind
The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission last week considered two RV parks and a mobile home park, another type of development in the rapidly growing county. All of these parks would be more than 80 units: Grand River RV Park, which sits on Styx River outside of Loxley, would be 142 units, Graystone RV Park outside of Summerdale would be 88 units, and The Grove, a mobile home park outside of Magnolia Springs would be expanded to 177 units.
utv44.com
Inaugural tree lighting at Mobile nursing home
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the holiday season approaches, a lot of people struggle to get together due to Covid 19, flu, or even RSV. But not today at one local facility, Twin Oaks Nursing Home hosted its inaugural Christmas tree lighting for its residents, their families, and the community as a whole.
utv44.com
Making Spirit Bright: Mullherin Home
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In spite of a fire and personal challenges, their spirits couldn’t be brighter!. A gentleman in a wheel chair is lowed from a van onto a Walmart parking lot. He can hardly contain his excitement. “You're ready for some shopping?" "Yes, sir! I'm ready!...
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
