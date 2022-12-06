Read full article on original website
2 Capitol rioters who threw smoke bombs at police, smoked cigarettes inside and wrote 'Murder the Media' on the wall sentenced to 4 years
Two men who filmed themselves smoking inside the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 were sentenced to 4 years in prison on Friday.
