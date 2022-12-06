Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Pike County (MO) Sheriff discusses possibility of suspending jail operations
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Pike County, Missouri Sheriff Stephen Korte says because of a short-staffed department, it has become a challenge to safely operate the facility and continue to provide safety on the roads. Now, the Pike County Jail in Bowling Green, Missouri is discussing the possibility of...
khqa.com
Jones and Thone scheduled for preliminary hearing
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The date has been set for the preliminary hearings for both William Jones and Alexis Thone. Jones and Thone were both arrested in October of this year on drug trafficking charges. The former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri was held in the Lincoln County Jail...
kjluradio.com
Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine
A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
kjluradio.com
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area
A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Hannibal Man in Grundy County Court Next Week on Four Charges
A Hannibal man facing four charges in Grundy County Court will appear for a bond appearance hearing next week. Court documents say Curtis Scott Wheelbarger faces charges for a felony of stealing 750 dollars or more, a felony for attempted stealing of 750 dollars or more, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years ago
Culbertson-Head Farmstead, Palmyra, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.
khqa.com
Quincy man injured in single car crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man suffered moderate injuries in a crash that happened shortly after noon on Tuesday in Marion County, Mo. Caleb Veihl, 30, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Missouri 168 about two miles west of Philadelphia when his car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man charged with assaulting girlfriend in town just east of Hermann
A Franklin County man is charged with hitting his girlfriend, causing injuries to her face. Boston Inman, 26, of Gerald, is charged with one count of third-degree domestic assault. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called Saturday to a home in Berger to investigate a domestic assault. When...
muddyrivernews.com
Five people charged in beating death of Hannibal man plead not guilty; change of venue granted for two as attorney says matter is ‘racially charged’
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five people facing first-degree assault and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9 have pleaded not guilty. Tiara Bonner, Jason Anderson, Jordan Payne, Thomas Payne and Kaelin Rickey all made appearances by video from the Marion County Jail during their arraignment before Judge Rachel Bringer-Shepherd Friday morning in Marion County Circuit Court.
khqa.com
Adams County Health Department to start lab draw program
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Adams County Health Department is announcing a new lab draw program to help people uninsured, under-insured and those with high deductible insurance plans. People 18 years and older wishing to have labs drawn should bring their doctor’s orders, have their orders faxed to 217-217-6335,...
kjfmradio.com
Louisiana Dairy Queen target of armed robbers
LOUISIANA, Mo. — Pike County Missouri Sheriff Stephen Korte has issued the following report:. At 9:32pm on 2 December 2022 a 911 call was received from the Dairy Queen in Louisiana. A Louisiana Police Officer responded to learn that an armed robbery had taken place. Sheriff’s Deputies respond to the scene. The store had closed at 9pm and the owner was the only person in the building. He was mopping when 2 masked males entered the door at the rear of the building.
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra man arrested on multiple charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — After several lengthy investigations conducted by the Palmyra Police Department, including Burglary, Identity Theft and Forgery arrest warrants were issued on Nikolas M. Bennett, 33, of Palmyra. The initial investigation was a burglary of the Palmyra Middle School on July 25, 2022, in which Bennett was...
Louisiana, Missouri Release Full Fauci Deposition Transcript
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Louisiana and Missouri are releasing the full transcript for the deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which was taken on November 23rd, 2022. The deposition was taken as part of Louisiana and Missouri’s landmark lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden Administration for colluding with social media companies to censor speech.
Man arrested after leading police on chase through two counties
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff and Montgomery County Sheriff worked together to arrest a man after a police chase that led them through two counties Friday night. A deputy attempted to stop 35-year-old Daniel Foreman from Auxvasse Friday night for a traffic violation when he sped off instead. The deputy and other assisting The post Man arrested after leading police on chase through two counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 5, 2022
Gary C Quenon (45) Homeless for Shoplifting at 5211 Broadway NTA 178. Monyae S Wasington (21) 2225 N 12th for Shoplifting at 5211 Broadway NTA 178. George E Scott (42) 135 Stadium Dr for FTA Dtealing,FTA Threatening a Public Official and FTA Possession of Methamphetamine at *th & Elm Lodged 186/131.
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed
Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
muddyrivernews.com
YWCA of Quincy’s executive director resigning Dec. 16 to take position in Hannibal
QUINCY — Maria Rench announced Monday she is resigning as executive director for the YWCA of Quincy housing program. Rench’s last day will be Dec. 16. She will begin her new position on Jan. 4 as vice president of FosterAdopt Connect, which works with children and families in the child welfare system in Kansas and Missouri. Rench will be based in Hannibal but will oversee locations in Macon, Chillicothe and Kirksville.
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
khqa.com
Illness spike causes Meredosia-Chambersburg schools to close
MEREDOSIA, Ill. (KHQA) — The rising number of students and staff falling ill at Meredosia-Chambersburg CUSD 11 has prompted the district to close the schools on Tuesday. At this time, 48% of the student body is absent and 25% of the staff is absent, the district said in an update to the school community.
