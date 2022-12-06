ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Spring, TX

TCU Hosting, Baylor Playing Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth will host the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl again for the 2022 season on the campus of Texas Christian University. Amon G. Carter Stadium has hosted the annual bowl game since 2003 with the exception of two years in which the facility received significant upgrades. The participants this...
FORT WORTH, TX
Mart rolls past Burton, on to 14th state championship game appearance

ROUND ROCK, Texas — For the fifth time in six seasons, and after coming just short in 2021, the Mart Panthers are headed to Arlington. Mart cruised to a 41-14 win against Burton in Thursday’s UIL 2A Div. II state semifinal at Round Rock ISD’s Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.
MART, TX
Women's basketball's three-game winning streak snapped by Baylor University

WACO, Texas – The women’s basketball team (5-5) dueled against Baylor, riding a three-game winning streak and looking to win its first game in Waco in program history. Instead, Baylor showed why the Associated Press ranked them 19th in this week’s rankings. The Bears dominated the Lady Mavericks, 91-36, Wednesday inside Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
WACO, TX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area

Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Waco, TX
Waco local news

