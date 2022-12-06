Read full article on original website
Look: China Spring beats Decatur to advance to UIL 4A DI football state title game
MANSFIELD, Texas — Tre Hafford caught 9 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead China Spring to a 33-27 win over Decatur in the UIL 4A Division I high school football semifinals on Friday night. China Spring will play Boerne for the 4A DI state title next Friday at AT&T Stadium in ...
dallasexpress.com
TCU Hosting, Baylor Playing Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth will host the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl again for the 2022 season on the campus of Texas Christian University. Amon G. Carter Stadium has hosted the annual bowl game since 2003 with the exception of two years in which the facility received significant upgrades. The participants this...
KWTX
Baylor University students relieved former star basketball player Brittney Griner is coming home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Before Brittney Griner was a WNBA star, she was a star basketball player for the Baylor Bears and some current Baylor University students grew up watching her play. “I never really paid attention to women’s basketball until she was on the team because she was so...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Mart rolls past Burton, on to 14th state championship game appearance
ROUND ROCK, Texas — For the fifth time in six seasons, and after coming just short in 2021, the Mart Panthers are headed to Arlington. Mart cruised to a 41-14 win against Burton in Thursday’s UIL 2A Div. II state semifinal at Round Rock ISD’s Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas native and Baylor alum Brittney Griner is coming home
It took a high profile prisoner swap, of which is sure to cause a calamity of debate in the coming days, but Baylor Bears alum Brittney Griner is coming home after she was arrested earlier this year on possession of marijuana charges while playing overseas in Russia. For more on...
Shorthorn
Women's basketball's three-game winning streak snapped by Baylor University
WACO, Texas – The women’s basketball team (5-5) dueled against Baylor, riding a three-game winning streak and looking to win its first game in Waco in program history. Instead, Baylor showed why the Associated Press ranked them 19th in this week’s rankings. The Bears dominated the Lady Mavericks, 91-36, Wednesday inside Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
No. 4 Baylor Volleyball’s season comes to an end in the Sweet 16
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-seeded Baylor Volleyball team’s season ended on Thursday with a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Louisville in a Sweet 16 match. The Bears came out firing in the first season, as they led early and were tied up with the Cardinals at 20-20, before Louisville closed the set on a […]
Baylor University reacts to release of Brittney Griner
Baylor University leadership responded Thursday morning to reports that former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner was released from Russian captivity.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
texasstandard.org
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation after failing to show improvements for what state officials said were problems with how the agency operated. The Houston-based Texas Teachers of Tomorrow was found to have been falling short in key areas after audits in 2016...
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
H-E-B Feast of Sharing bringing holiday meals to local communities
KILLEEN, Texas — As the holidays kick into full swing in Central Texas, H-E-B is doing its part to give the gift of food and fun back to the community. The chain is preparing to host its annual Feast of Sharing events across the state, including dinners in Temple, Killeen and Waco.
ualrpublicradio.org
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble
(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
The Big Problem With Texas Kolaches, Is They’re Not Kolaches.
As the great philosopher once said, "Ignorance is bliss." Be careful when you're browsing the web; there are things out there that will shake the very foundations of what you like to call "reality." For instance, the big problem with kolaches in Texas, is they aren't kolaches. Let me explain...
Texas sweets shop ranked one of the best cookie bakeries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the and that’s mainly because of the holidays but if you have a sweet tooth, this time of the year is when desserts shine the most. While everyone is focused on everything holiday-themed, Sunday, December 4 was National...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
