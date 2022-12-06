ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WSLS

Heritage falls to Phoebus, 48-7

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Phoebus took the win against Heritage, 48-7. The teams faced off at Williams Stadium for a 12 p.m. kickoff, vying for the Class 3 state championship. The undefeated Phantoms will take home the Class 3 title.
LYNCHBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

Phantoms and Commodores both vying for championships

A pair of area high schools are vying to state titles on Saturday. In Class 3, Phoebus will faceoff against Heritage of Lynchburg from Liberty University. The Phantoms (14-0) are trying to go after back to back championships, but they've felt just trying to get back the second time took plenty to accomplish.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
vabeach.com

Can You Drink Tap Water When Visiting Virginia Beach?

If you are planning on visiting Virginia Beach, one of the things you are sure to want to know before arriving is whether the tap water is safe to drink. Well, the good news is that, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the tap water at Virginia Beach is indeed considered safe to drink.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Stephy Says

Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draft

Southampton County is no stranger to producing greatness, especially in the area of athletics. Former 2017 early graduate Tyran Hunt (lovingly known as TJ) released an official statement on Facebook that announced that he would be a part of the 2023 NFL draft. This news came following the conclusion of his college career at Old Dominion University.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Nursing programs and rapid registration

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The pandemic has left us with a critical need for nurses. Jeff Thorud joined us with encouraging advice on how you can get started preparing for your nursing career with programs offered at Bryant & Stratton College. Bryant & Stratton College. 866-873-6936. This segment of...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

