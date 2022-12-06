Read full article on original website
Norfolk, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Norfolk. The Maury High School football team will have a game with Highland Springs High School on December 10, 2022, 09:00:00. The Freedom High School - Woodbridge football team will have a game with Madison High School on December 10, 2022, 13:30:00.
WSLS
Heritage falls to Phoebus, 48-7
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Phoebus took the win against Heritage, 48-7. The teams faced off at Williams Stadium for a 12 p.m. kickoff, vying for the Class 3 state championship. The undefeated Phantoms will take home the Class 3 title.
13newsnow.com
Phantoms and Commodores both vying for championships
A pair of area high schools are vying to state titles on Saturday. In Class 3, Phoebus will faceoff against Heritage of Lynchburg from Liberty University. The Phantoms (14-0) are trying to go after back to back championships, but they've felt just trying to get back the second time took plenty to accomplish.
WAVY News 10
Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
5 Hampton Roads cities get money for law enforcement training, equipment
Operation Bold Blue Line: 5 Hampton Roads cities are getting money for law enforcement training, equipment
Weekend waterfront parade in Norfolk ushers in holiday season
The Elizabeth River will be shining brightly this Saturday evening as the Sail Nauticus Academy students take to the water for a lighted sailboat parade.
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
vabeach.com
Can You Drink Tap Water When Visiting Virginia Beach?
If you are planning on visiting Virginia Beach, one of the things you are sure to want to know before arriving is whether the tap water is safe to drink. Well, the good news is that, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the tap water at Virginia Beach is indeed considered safe to drink.
Virginia Beach buys Oceanfront Dairy Queen for $12.8M
Virginia Beach has purchased the Oceanfront Dairy Queen and adjacent 17th Street stage on the boardwalk for $12.8 million.
Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo handling facility
The proposed Cargo Handling Facility includes a 200,000-square-foot warehouse, and a 720-container storage stacked four high at approximately 35 feet that will operate 24 hours 7 days a week.
WAVY News 10
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draft
Southampton County is no stranger to producing greatness, especially in the area of athletics. Former 2017 early graduate Tyran Hunt (lovingly known as TJ) released an official statement on Facebook that announced that he would be a part of the 2023 NFL draft. This news came following the conclusion of his college career at Old Dominion University.
WAVY News 10
Four charged in connection with labor trafficking, other offenses at Williamsburg laundry facility
WAVY News 10
"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death
WAVY News 10
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
Norfolk-based Navy squadron HM-14 taking its final flight
A Norfolk-based Navy squadron is taking flight for the last time. The HM-14 crew is now merging with another local unit, HM-15.
Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Sea Cove Court
Virginia Beach police said they're investigating a shooting. Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted it happened in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
WAVY News 10
Nursing programs and rapid registration
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The pandemic has left us with a critical need for nurses. Jeff Thorud joined us with encouraging advice on how you can get started preparing for your nursing career with programs offered at Bryant & Stratton College. Bryant & Stratton College. 866-873-6936. This segment of...
Christian group disagrees with After School Satan Club’s beliefs but supports its right to meet
It was the announcement of a Good News Club at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake that inspired a parent to ask the Satanic Temple to launch a program of its own on campus – the After School Satan Club.
