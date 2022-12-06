Read full article on original website
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
From thrilling crime dramas to hilarious comedies, there’s a Netflix original series for everyone For years, Netflix has consistently delivered some of TV's biggest hits. The streaming platform has created original series spanning every genre and category: heartwarming comedy dramas, thrilling crime mysteries, intense political dramas, historical fiction series and futuristic sci-fi stories, just to name a few. Some Netflix series are short and sweet, with only one or two seasons. Others span several seasons and call for several hours of viewing time. You can watch established actors...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Accused of Misogyny and Perpetuating Toxic Workplace Environments
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” may be looking into the internal affairs of its own showrunner. Writer-producer David Graziano, who oversees the hit NBC series, was at the center of a Los Angeles Times report alleging a toxic workplace environment. More than a dozen people accused Graziano of mistreating colleagues, making inappropriate comments towards women and people of color, and having a bad temper. Allegations against Graziano cite events spanning over a decade. The exposé was published the same day as “SVU” star Kelli Giddish’s final episode aired, with Giddish’s exit rumored to be due to salary disputes with series creator Dick...
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Glee's Amber Riley Addresses Lea Michele Rumors with Ziwe: 'She Would Probably Say She Doesn't See Race'
Amber Riley answered questions about her 2020 Instagram Live in which she said she wouldn't "say that Lea Michele is racist" Amber Riley addressed past controversies surrounding her Glee costar Lea Michele. In a conversation about race with Ziwe on her self-titled series, Riley, 36, nearly dodged a question about the Funny Girl lead. "Speaking of getting down in the muck, you said that one of your famous coworkers wasn't racist," Ziwe said to Riley — referencing a 2020 Instagram Live. In the now-expired clip, Riley told journalist Danielle...
TODAY.com
Lady Gaga just re-created the Wednesday Addams dance and it's chillingly good
Lady Gaga is practically Wednesday Addams. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lady Gaga shared a video of herself re-creating Jenna Ortega's creepy dance moves in Ortega's hit show, "Wednesday." While attending a dance with her classmates, Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, is seen throwing her arms in the...
Kathy Hilton Finally Addressed Her "Rude" Behavior During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech
Kathy explained her...strange behavior during Mariska's otherwise powerful speech at the awards ceremony.
22 WSBT
Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, stick to a familiar script in a new Netflix series that chronicles the couple’s estrangement from the royal family, chastising Britain’s media and the societal racism they believe has fueled coverage of their relationship. The first three episodes...
Jonah Hill's Stutz Continues Gaining Traction As Social Media Fans Can't Stop Gushing About It
Stutz, Jonah Hill's Netflix documentary, is gaining traction, and fans can't stop gushing about it.
Elton John says he's leaving Twitter over misinformation – and Elon Musk responded
Award-winning artist Elton John announced he is quitting Twitter over policy changes and "unchecked" misinformation on the platform. In a tweet posted Friday, Elton John said, "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."Billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to the tweet. "I love your music. Hope you come back," Musk said, "Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?"After Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter was completed in late October, a number of celebrities, including producer Shonda Rhimes and singer Toni Braxton, vowed to leave the social media platform. Many said they feared changes to Twitter will allow hate speech and inappropriate content to spread on the platform, and researchers tracked an "immediate" spike in "vulgar and hostile" rhetoric.
‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Dylan Minnette and Girlfriend Lydia Night Split After 4 Years Together
Shutterstock It’s over. 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette and girlfriend Lydia Night have split after four years of dating. "I've seen a lot of speculation and I'd rather just clarify: Dylan and I have decided to end our romantic relationship,” the musician, 22, shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 8. “We love […]
Dozens of people said they would go to her book signing — they didn't. Thousands of strangers made sure that wasn't the end of the story.
Ohio writer Chelsea Banning's first book signing was mostly empty, despite dozens of RSVPs. An outpouring of support from the internet followed.
NME
Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022
Netflix has cancelled over 15 TV shows throughout 2022 so far – scroll down to see the full list. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on a number of projects ahead of schedule, across both reality TV and scripted content alike. Cancelled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series...
Adam Sandler Reunites with Brendan Fraser 28 Years After Airheads: 'Remember When I Discovered You?'
Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Steve Buscemi played aspiring rock stars in the 1994 movie Airheads Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler fondly remember making Airheads as "the best party of all time." On Tuesday, Variety published its Actors on Actors conversation between Fraser and Sandler, who star in the 2022 films The Whale and Hustle, respectively, as they reminisced about making the 1994 comedy directed by Michael Lehmann (Heathers). "Remember when I discovered you? You were just a kid," Sandler, 56, jokingly told Fraser, 54. "I stole you from...
Jennifer Lawrence draws criticism over comment about female action heroes
Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on the history of female-led action movies in a new interview, but the "Hunger Games" star is getting some flack for not quite getting it right.
Will There Be a Season 18 of 'Sister Wives' — or Is the TLC Series Facing Cancelation?
TLC viewers were first introduced to Kody Brown and his wives (at the time), Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, when Sister Wives premiered in 2010. Since then, fans have watched as the polygamous family raised 18 kids and navigated the logistics of one man spreading his time across not one, but four wives. It's been a rollercoaster ride, for sure — especially in the time since Christine decided to divorce Kody. But viewers can't seem to get enough of the drama.
