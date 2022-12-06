ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas football defensive coordinator Barry Odom named UNLV coach

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football is suddenly on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator. Barry Odom was named coach at UNLV on Tuesday. He replaces Marcus Arroyo, who was fired Nov. 28 after going 7-23 in three seasons.

Odom will make $1.75 million in his first year at UNLV, according to documents obtained by the Southwest Times through a public records request. His five-year contract includes a raise to $2 million per year in his third and fourth years and $2.25 million in his fifth.

Odom spent three seasons at Arkansas after being fired as coach at Missouri. The Razorbacks managed to retain both him and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles for three seasons, a rarity in college football and a frequent talking point before the season. Odom signed a contract extension in March that paid him $1.85 million annually through 2024.

RELATED: Arkansas football's Sam Pittman addresses Barry Odom to Tulsa job reports

NEWS: Arkansas football to hire Louisville's Ben Sowders as strength coach | Report

Odom had previously been linked to the vacancy at Tulsa, but negotiations reportedly broke down over the weekend. Tulsa hired Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Sunday on an AutoZone Liberty Bowl media teleconference that he expected to have both Briles and Odom on staff for the game against Kansas Dec. 28 (4:30 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com .

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football defensive coordinator Barry Odom named UNLV coach

