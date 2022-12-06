ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

Freshman phenom leads boosted Villanova against Boston College

There’s a direct correlation between the return of Cam Whitmore and Villanova’s two-game winning streak. Whitmore, a highly-touted freshman, had seven points and three steals in a 70-66 win over Oklahoma last Saturday. He then produced a career-high 21 points in a 70-59 victory over Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
VILLANOVA, PA
kxnet.com

Holden beats buzzer with 3, No. 25 Ohio State edges Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy