Steve Harter
3d ago
Had many freinds including myself that had there ballot returned cuz signature didn't match weird so far everyone has been republican imagine that !
56
???✌
3d ago
We told everybody Tina is not going to be any different than Kate exactly the same two peas in a pod never ever vote Democrat again. If you do vote Democrat, you do not love your country or your state.
37
American Patriot
3d ago
I have a lot of friends, family and even more work associates. Not one that I know of voted for this guy. If there were any true justice in the world, someone or something would somehow prevent this person from taking office.
38
kezi.com
Oregon Elections Director to resign, citing proliferation of disinformation
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Elections Director Deborah Scroggin has submitted her letter of resignation and will leave office on January 20, 2023, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. In her letter of resignation, Scroggin thanked Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan for the opportunity to serve Oregonians...
kptv.com
Oregon lawsuit spotlights destruction of Black neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (AP) - A home that was a fixture of Bobby Fouther’s childhood is now a parking lot, the two-story, shingle-sided house having been demolished in the 1970s along with many other properties in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. “Growing up there was just all about...
Oregon State Hospital faces challenges in push to discharge patients sooner
The Oregon State Hospital – and the state’s wider mental health system – is failing and unable to stop the cycle of people who repeatedly don’t get help until they are arrested, state lawmakers heard Thursday. The challenges are myriad: People often cannot access care they need until after they are arrested and sent to […] The post Oregon State Hospital faces challenges in push to discharge patients sooner appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Results not as they appeared on Election Night in two local races
Candidates for Tigard and Tualatin council seats were leading Nov. 8, but they fell behind once all ballots were counted.Two candidates in Washington County who were leading in their races on Election Night will not be sworn in, come January. That's because as ballots continued to trickle in and the tallies were made official, their opponents pulled ahead in the races for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats. Races across Washington County and the state were finalized Monday, Dec. 5. Votes continued to be tabulated for days after the Nov. 8 election. That's common in Oregon, as it is in...
Gov. Kate Brown’s deputy chief of staff Andrea Cooper will stay on to lead Gov.-elect Tina Kotek’s administration
Oregon governor-elect Tina Kotek has picked a top aide to Gov. Kate Brown to serve as her chief of staff. Andrea Cooper, who also worked at the powerful Service Employees International Union Local 503, managed Brown’s 2018 reelection campaign and is currently Brown’s deputy chief of staff. Brown...
Wheeler will ‘no longer partner’ with commission if homeless funds rejected
Mayor Ted Wheeler shared tough words as he spoke at a forum with Commissioner Dan Ryan and members of the Portland Business Alliance Thursday morning.
Oregon Gov. Brown extends emergency order as respiratory illnesses surge
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is extending a state of emergency as a surge of respiratory illnesses in adults and children — including RSV, the flu and COVID-19 — strains hospitals. The executive order issued Wednesday calls for the Oregon Health Authority and other state...
kezi.com
Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels
Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
'I’ll take common sense over expertise': Mayor Ted Wheeler candidly addresses business leaders about his aggressive homeless plan
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the second floor of the downtown Hilton Hotel, out from under Thursday’s rainstorm, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Housing Commissioner Dan Ryan spoke to roughly 150 members of Portland’s business community about a different storm — one that they said has been brewing on the streets for years.
Some Oregon landlords refused rent assistance during pandemic, choosing eviction instead
When Christina Mitchell lost her job during the pandemic, she applied for state rent assistance to help pay the bills at her Tigard apartment. But after she was approved for the aid in April, she said, her landlord refused to take the payment from the state — three times.
As universal free lunch takes hold in schools, Oregon will shift how it measures student poverty levels
The growing movement to provide free school lunches for all students — a concept that gained momentum during the pandemic — has left Oregon policymakers with a conundrum. On the one hand, the idea has staying power, and support from powerful allies who say it can make a meaningful dent in food insecurity rates. In 2018-2019, about 25% of Oregon schools gave free meals to all students, regardless of their ability to pay. In the current school year, that’s jumped to more than 50%.
theashlandchronicle.com
Hospitals React to Governor’s Executive Order
We welcome Governor Brown’s executive order, which will give hospitals the staffing flexibility and labor resources they need to address a crippling surge of patients with respiratory illness. But the reality is Oregon hospitals need the ability to adjust their staffing all of the time, not just during a surge that has intensified our capacity crisis. We have critically ill children in adult units and boarding in Emergency Departments who should be in pediatric intensive care units in Portland, but there are few available beds. We’ve been saying it for more than two years: our system is failing. The unfortunate position we find ourselves in today could have been prevented, and it wasn’t.
Health care workers: Gov. Brown’s new executive order is too little, too late
Help is on the way for local hospitals that are overwhelmed with patients, but some are saying the help didn't come soon enough.
Group of retired Marines near the end of cross-country hike to Oregon
LeHew, Kinzer and Shinohara go by Team Long Road, a name fitting for the group who is hiking along U.S. Highway 20 — which is the longest road throughout the country.
Government Technology
Portland, Ore., Votes to Phase Out Petroleum Diesel Sales By 2030
(TNS) — Portland will phase out the sale of petroleum diesel by 2030, in its first major step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% under the city’s recently adopted climate emergency plan. The unanimous decision by the Portland City Council on Wednesday takes aim at medium and heavy...
Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business
When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
kptv.com
Auditor finds ‘serious deficiencies’ in Washington County information security
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A County Auditor has reported finding “serious deficiencies” in Washington County information security. County Auditor John Hutzler informed the Board of County Commissioners of his findings Tuesday. Acknowledging the deficiencies, County Administrator Tanya Ange promised to implement the Auditor’s recommendations by Nov. 2023.
Tax windfalls, federal aid fueled Oregon’s big growth in government spending. Now lawmakers face tough choices
Oregon lawmakers and governor-elect Tina Kotek will face difficult decisions about government spending priorities in next year’s legislative session, due to the expiration of federal pandemic aid and the expected slowdown in windfall tax revenues that fueled huge growth in the state budget. Many of the outlays approved by...
