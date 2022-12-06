Thousands of Moroccan fans held “euphoric” celebrations on the streets of London after the nation made history by beating Portugal to reach the World Cup semi-finals.The 1-0 win in Qatar means Morocco has now gone further than any other African nation in a World Cup tournament.Just minutes after full-time, videos posted to social media showed large crowds with Moroccan flags chanting as they marched along Edgware Road on Saturday evening, with some fans leaning out of cars beeping their horns.Ahmad Zaki Mohammed, a 25-year-old software engineer, was among those celebrating and described the scenes as “euphoric”.Edgeware road 🇲🇦🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/u543EV5cFV— Z...

39 MINUTES AGO