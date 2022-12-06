A federal judge has struck down a significant part of Montana’s controversial anti-vaccine bill because it is both unconstitutional and conflicts with federal law, dealing another legal defeat to a raft of bills passed by the 2021 Legislature and ultimately struck down by state and federal courts. The legal challenge against what was then House […] The post Federal judge strikes down part of Montana’s anti-vaxx law as unconstitutional appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO