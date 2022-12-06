Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Loudoun School Board fires superintendent after grand jury report
The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously during a closed session Tuesday night to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler, effective immediately, one day after a special grand jury report criticized the school system’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021. Wayde Byard, a spokesman for...
fox5dc.com
Prince William Co. School Board calls for lower speed limit near high school
The Prince William County School Board is calling for a lower speed limit near a high school in Virginia after several people have been struck, some even killed, at a popular intersection in recent years. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter has the story!
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officially renames Lee District in a move away from Confederate past
The Fairfax, Virginia, County Board of Supervisors officially renamed the Lee District as the Franconia District on Tuesday. The board originally voted on the name change decision in June, and formally adopted the changes after a public hearing Tuesday. The change will result in name changes for other facilities that...
fox5dc.com
Sources: LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired by school board
Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has reportedly been fired tonight by the school board, FOX 5 has confirmed with sources. The firing was a result of a school board meeting Tuesday regarding the scathing grand jury report on how the district handled two sexual assaults by the same student.
bethesdamagazine.com
New school calendar passed unanimously by school board for fiscal 2024
MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight presented her recommended 2023-24 school calendar to the Board of Education for approval today. The new calendar will include an increased focus on professional development for teachers while seeking to minimize students’ early release days, McKnight said. Douglas Hollis, Jr. and Dana Edwards from the...
Inside Nova
Lawsuits filed over PW Digital Gateway approval
Two groups of Gainesville residents are asking a Prince William County judge to overturn approval of the PW Digital Gateway. The separate lawsuits, filed in Prince William Circuit Court, are asking to vacate the Board of County Supervisors’ Nov. 1 vote to approve an amendment to the county’s Comprehensive Plan to create the data center complex.
Inside Nova
2023 election season already off and running for Arlington Democrats
The 2023 election season effectively kicked off Dec. 7 with a host of candidate announcements at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly meeting:. • Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti formally confirmed her bid for a second term, having announced two weeks ago that she would run. Another Democrat, Josh...
Inside Nova
Public safety initiative rolled out as Prince William County's violent crime rates rise
Prince William County is taking the first steps to combat rising violent crime. County officials presented an outline for a new Community Safety Initiative to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. “It’s not just violence we’re talking about; it’s anything that could impact our community,” said Deputy County Executive...
Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
loudounnow.com
Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign
Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
sungazette.news
Fairfax transportation czar tackles McLean group’s questions, concerns
McLean residents confront traffic challenges daily, so when Fairfax County Department of Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny briefed the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) Nov. 30 about ongoing and planned projects in the area, they peppered him with questions. Fairfax County supervisors last year set a goal of spending $100 million on...
fox5dc.com
Virginia AG could take action after bombshell LCPS report
ASHBURN, Va. - The fallout from the bombshell report on how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two different sexual assault cases continues, but there will likely be no major legal ramifications. The grand jury report revealed Monday that the school district looked out for its own interests instead of what...
Inside Nova
Inter-Service Club Council hopes newsletter will aid in outreach efforts
The Inter-Service Club Council of Arlington has debuted a newsletter, aimed at providing information about the group and its membership of local service and civic organizations. The effort has been undertaken by Mark Whitenton, a member of the Optimist Club of Arlington, after he attended the Inter-Service Club Council’s annual...
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
Inside Nova
Arlington GOP likely to continue pressing ballot-security issues
When it comes to the sanctity of the election process in Arlington, even the party that usually comes out on the losing end doesn’t have any major complaints. “Well-run, competent and hard-working” was the phrase used to describe the county elections office and its chief, Gretchen Reinemeyer, at the Arlington County Republican Committee’s annual volunteer-appreciation dinner on Nov. 29.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. advocacy groups react to firing of superintendent
Outspoken groups on both the left and the right were in agreement that Loudoun County’s school system needed to move on from Superintendent Scott Ziegler, following the release of a report on a special grand jury investigation into the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same student last year.
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
fox5dc.com
Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report
ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
Data Center Knowledge
North Va. Residents Sue Data Center-Friendly County Supervisors
The battle to stop the building of data centers in and near rural lands and national landmarks in Prince William County, Va., intensified as residents filed a lawsuit against the Board of County Supervisors. After a 5 -2 ruling in favor of the Prince William County Digital Gateway on Nov....
WTOP
Speed limit near Battlefield High School to be lowered
The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway...
