Prince William County, VA

Inside Nova

Loudoun School Board fires superintendent after grand jury report

The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously during a closed session Tuesday night to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler, effective immediately, one day after a special grand jury report criticized the school system’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021. Wayde Byard, a spokesman for...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Sources: LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired by school board

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has reportedly been fired tonight by the school board, FOX 5 has confirmed with sources. The firing was a result of a school board meeting Tuesday regarding the scathing grand jury report on how the district handled two sexual assaults by the same student.
bethesdamagazine.com

New school calendar passed unanimously by school board for fiscal 2024

MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight presented her recommended 2023-24 school calendar to the Board of Education for approval today. The new calendar will include an increased focus on professional development for teachers while seeking to minimize students’ early release days, McKnight said. Douglas Hollis, Jr. and Dana Edwards from the...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Inside Nova

Lawsuits filed over PW Digital Gateway approval

Two groups of Gainesville residents are asking a Prince William County judge to overturn approval of the PW Digital Gateway. The separate lawsuits, filed in Prince William Circuit Court, are asking to vacate the Board of County Supervisors’ Nov. 1 vote to approve an amendment to the county’s Comprehensive Plan to create the data center complex.
Inside Nova

2023 election season already off and running for Arlington Democrats

The 2023 election season effectively kicked off Dec. 7 with a host of candidate announcements at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly meeting:. • Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti formally confirmed her bid for a second term, having announced two weeks ago that she would run. Another Democrat, Josh...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign

Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
ASHBURN, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax transportation czar tackles McLean group’s questions, concerns

McLean residents confront traffic challenges daily, so when Fairfax County Department of Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny briefed the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) Nov. 30 about ongoing and planned projects in the area, they peppered him with questions. Fairfax County supervisors last year set a goal of spending $100 million on...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia AG could take action after bombshell LCPS report

ASHBURN, Va. - The fallout from the bombshell report on how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two different sexual assault cases continues, but there will likely be no major legal ramifications. The grand jury report revealed Monday that the school district looked out for its own interests instead of what...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Inter-Service Club Council hopes newsletter will aid in outreach efforts

The Inter-Service Club Council of Arlington has debuted a newsletter, aimed at providing information about the group and its membership of local service and civic organizations. The effort has been undertaken by Mark Whitenton, a member of the Optimist Club of Arlington, after he attended the Inter-Service Club Council’s annual...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Arlington GOP likely to continue pressing ballot-security issues

When it comes to the sanctity of the election process in Arlington, even the party that usually comes out on the losing end doesn’t have any major complaints. “Well-run, competent and hard-working” was the phrase used to describe the county elections office and its chief, Gretchen Reinemeyer, at the Arlington County Republican Committee’s annual volunteer-appreciation dinner on Nov. 29.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Co. advocacy groups react to firing of superintendent

Outspoken groups on both the left and the right were in agreement that Loudoun County’s school system needed to move on from Superintendent Scott Ziegler, following the release of a report on a special grand jury investigation into the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same student last year.
fox5dc.com

Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report

ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Speed limit near Battlefield High School to be lowered

The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway...
HAYMARKET, VA

