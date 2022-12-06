ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

The San Francisco Giants have officially signed one of the top outfielders on the market. No, this time it’s not Aaron Judge. The Giants have reached an agreement with former Mariners OF Mitch Haniger, who was reportedly receiving interest from the Dodgers, as well, among other teams. The deal is for three years and $43.5 million.
KTVZ

MLB commissioner Manfred says 2023 ‘big year’ for A’s future

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics will have their relocation fee waived if they decide to move to Las Vegas, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says 2023 is a big year when it comes to the future of the franchise. Speaking at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, Manfred also said the Los Angeles Angels are hoping to have their sale resolved by opening day. He had no update on the sale process for the Washington Nationals. The A’s have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season.
CBS Sacramento

San Francisco Giants sign outfielder Mitch Haniger to three-year deal

SAN DIEGO — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday at the winter meetings.A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.The deal came while the Giants pursue another Californian free agent outfielder — Aaron Judge, who set the AL home run record last season with the New York Yankees.San Francisco missed the playoffs at 81-81 this past season on the heels of a franchise-record 107 wins and...
FOX2Now

José Quintana joins Mets after brief stint with Cardinals

NEW YORK – Veteran southpaw José Quintana will join the New York Mets after a brief stint with the St. Louis Cardinals last season. Quintana has agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal with the Mets, according to The Atheltic beat writers Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. The contract is pending a physical.
Yardbarker

Rob Manfred: Arte Moreno Hopes To Sell Angels Before Opening Day

Fans of the Los Angeles Angels enjoyed a bit of an emotional boost after owner Arte Moreno announced he was exploring a sale of the franchise last season. At the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. this week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expressed his optimism that the league believes this will be resolved soon.
kalkinemedia.com

Ohtani keeping watch on Angels' offseason moves from afar

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Even though Shohei Ohtani is back in Japan for the offseason, he has been in frequent contact with Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian about the team’s offseason moves. “We talk a lot. He’s asking me daily who we’re getting,” Minasian said during...

