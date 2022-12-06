Still in the Dark: 35K in Moore County enter 4th night with no power

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As Moore County enters a fourth night largely in the dark, Duke Energy officials said Tuesday they plan to restore power a day earlier than planned.

Meanwhile, at an afternoon news conference, Moore County officials said there have been more than 600 calls to 911 since the power outage began. Authorities have investigated hundreds of the calls — from burglary to EMS to carbon monoxide concerns.

Moore County deputies said investigators are “leaving no stone unturned” while they look for whoever attacked two electrical substations, plunging 45,000 customers in the dark after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Duke Energy reported there were still 35,000 customers without power Tuesday afternoon.

Utility officials had been saying Thursday night was the target to have electricity restored for the county. But Duke Energy officials said they had “good news” Tuesday and can restore nearly all customers by late Wednesday night.

Moore County Chief Deputy Richard Maness encouraged people to call in tips to help law enforcement catch those responsible for the power outage.

The frustration of the outage was expressed by Nick Picerno, chairman of the Moore County Commissioners Board.

“I hope they turn the power off in the cell they put you in,” he said about whoever is convicted in the attack.

County officials reminded residents that a shelter was open for people where they can stay, take showers, or charge electronic devices.

Monday night, 54 people stayed in the shelter overnight.

Taylortown in Moore County was having water problems Tuesday because of the outage. Officials said the town is under a boil water advisory, but water might be safe later Tuesday night.

Free water is still being given out at all Food Lion stores in Moore County. Harris Teeter announced Tuesday that it will begin distributing water at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at its stores in the county.

Randolph Electric, based in Robbins, was also impacted by the power outage. About 1,000 customers north of Pinehurst are still without power Tuesday.

The number for the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line, which is anonymous and constantly monitored, is 910-947-4444, Maness said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.