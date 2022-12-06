MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Right before our very own eyes, Nevaeh Foster has become a star. "I get open better, I’m faster, I'm quicker, I can shoot deeper, and I just have more stuff in my bag to put on the court," Foster, a Marian Girl's Basketball Guard said. "So just putting everything together from my freshman to my senior year has really helped develop me into what I am today."

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO