Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Holiday Lights Parade returns to South Bend for 5th year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Downtown South Bend was all lit up for the annual Holiday Lights Parade!. The parade kicked off around 6:30 p.m. Friday, covering parts of Notre Dame Avenue, Jefferson and Niles Avenue. Organizers say the route was purposefully close to Howard Park, which is open...
22 WSBT
Winding Brook Park's "Gift to the Community"
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A popular community Christmas event is now underway in Mishawaka. Winding Brook Park's "Gift to the Community" is an annual Christmas lights display, which benefits 9 charities around the area. Each group provides volunteers to help, and the neighborhood association then shares the donations from...
22 WSBT
Missing 26-year-old out of Kosciusko County
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. Joseph Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about October 26th, 2022. His family has not seen or heard from him since. Chaffins lives in Pierceton, Indiana, and is 5’8”, 140 pounds, with...
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Marian's Nevaeh Foster
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Right before our very own eyes, Nevaeh Foster has become a star. "I get open better, I’m faster, I'm quicker, I can shoot deeper, and I just have more stuff in my bag to put on the court," Foster, a Marian Girl's Basketball Guard said. "So just putting everything together from my freshman to my senior year has really helped develop me into what I am today."
22 WSBT
Two local companies vie for title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"
Michiana is home to the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana”. Both remaining companies in the state-wide competition are practically neighbors only 20 minutes apart. It started with 54 submissions. The two finalists are Maple Leaf Farms and Polywood, and they went head-to-head to see who has the coolest thing made in Indiana.
22 WSBT
Mishawaka School Board finalizes operating referendum
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Voters in School City of Mishawaka will determine the fate of the district's operating referendum next Spring. Wednesday night, the school board finalized the question which will appear on the ballot in the May 2023 Primary. District leaders are asking voters to continue funding the...
22 WSBT
Nine new officers sworn in to South Bend Police Department
South Bend. Ind. — Nine new officers were sworn in into the South Bend Police Department. The Board of Public Safety held a special meeting for the swearing-in on Wednesday. The probationary officers took the oath inside the police department. The officers just finished at the training academy. One...
22 WSBT
Commissioners: Hunting not allowed in Portage Manor Woods or county owned land
Illegal hunting has gotten the attention of some St. Joseph County leaders. Commissioners voiced their concerns after hunters were caught in the Portage Manor Woods. That's the woods near Boland Drive and Portage Avenue in South Bend. Hunting on County-owned land is not allowed, especially within city limits. “Again, it's...
22 WSBT
Family of 7-year-old killed in shooting gives back to community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A South Bend family struck by tragedy is now changing the script. The parents of a young girl killed in a 2020 drive-by shooting are collecting a gift with a special meaning. They are giving out a Barbie Dream House, which holds a special...
22 WSBT
Two arrested for hundreds of suspected mail thefts
A Mishawaka man and woman are in jail after police say they stole mail from more than 125 people across Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O'Banion were arrested last week in White County, which is north of Lafayette. A state police trooper watched them take something from a...
22 WSBT
Sewer project upgrades begin in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Tens of millions of dollars are being pumped into upgrading Kosciusko County’s waste system. This afternoon, county leaders broke ground to connect Tippecanoe and Chapman Lake homes to a nearby sewer system. Those homes currently use septic tanks, which puts them at risk...
22 WSBT
Green Thumb December 10th 2022: Sports Decor
Join Greg Leyes as he shows off some of Ginger Valley's selection of sports decorations, so you can show off your dedication to your favorite team!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at 15065 St. Rd. 23 Granger, IN 46530. Hours:. Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm.
22 WSBT
Familiar face in Friday's performance of "The Nutcracker"
If you were ever wondering if spending time with WSBT was a magical experience, take a look at this!. Our very own Bob Montgomery debuted as the "Wizard" in tonight's performance of The Nutcracker at the Morris Performing Arts Center. He is very regal in his long, two-story robe, conducting...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Police investigate home break-in attempts
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Mishawaka Police report a homeowner on the 300 block of W Battell St was awakened by a loud banging noise at the front door on Thursday around 5:20 a.m. The homeowner saw an unknown white male in his mid-20s, who yelled something at the homeowner...
22 WSBT
Berrien County Health department hosts veteran food basket giveaway
The Berrien County Health Department hosted a veteran food basket giveaway today. 150 food baskets full of fresh produce, a turkey, bottles of water, and desserts were given to veterans in the community. Veterans were also given personal care products and at home COVID tests. The event was possible by...
22 WSBT
Man arrested following deadly police pursuit in 2020
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — The man blamed for a Mishawaka Police chase that ended in tragedy is now in police custody. The pursuit happened in 2020 and resulted in the deaths of two teenagers. Court documents say Jesse Lottie was allegedly speeding off after a robbery. This is the...
22 WSBT
Cr8-UR-Canvas hosts Christmas Open House with lots of crafts
Lots of fun crafts to be made at this year's Christmas Open House at Cr8-UR-Canvas. Located at 105 S. Main Street in Bourbon, people can paint ceramics like a gnome and/or a sled. And find other holiday home decor. The event runs from 10-8 p.m. Saturday, December 10. To see...
22 WSBT
Stevensville Papa Johns will reopen with new owner
A week after closing its doors... Papa Johns will re-open with a new owner. Bajco Group purchased the store in Stevensville. The group is an Ohio-based franchisee that owns over 190 Papa Johns Stores. The previous owner blamed the closure on not enough workers and reduced hours. The franchise was...
22 WSBT
Police: 13-year-old in custody after a shooting that injured a 15-year-old
On Thursday police were called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Canton Street in Elkhart at around 4:30 p.m. Elkhart Police found a 15-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was given first aid then transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. During the investigation,...
22 WSBT
Irish Defeat Boston University 81-75
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men's basketball team bounced back Wednesday night after a tough loss to ACC foe Syracuse last week,. The Irish put that loss in the rearview mirror, defeating the Terriers 81 to 75. Boston came out strong to start the second half, erasing Notre Dame's lead...
Comments / 0