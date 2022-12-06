ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

College Station Police Department Update on WTAW

Chad Jones, CSPD Recruiting Coordinator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruitment efforts, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement, recruiting trips, requirements for new officers, and more. Then Shannon Ballard, Citizens Recruiter for CSPD, visits with Scott about non-sworn positions in the department, how to apply, requirements, employee shortage, and more. Listen to both of their visits on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 9, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Man arrested for groping woman on College Station walking trail

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested after groping a woman walking on a trail in a central College Station neighborhood, according to the College Station Police Department. Court documents say 20-year-old Brandon Lange was charged with indecent assault and drug possession Thursday night. According to records,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Gas leak in Southern Pointe neighborhood shut off

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The gas leak affecting the Southern Pointe neighborhood has been shut off, according to Brazos County Emergency Management. The South Brazos County Fire Department responded to the gas leak Wednesday morning, going door to door and telling people to shelter in place. Limited information is...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Milam County Deputy shot at during early morning traffic stop

THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was shot at by a driver early Thursday morning, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. It happened during an attempted routine traffic stop in the Thorndale area around 2 a.m. Deputy Keith Beasley turned on his lights to make a stop...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student

A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
BRYAN, TX
fox7austin.com

Thorndale man shoots at deputy attempting to pull him over, officials say

THORNDALE, Texas - A Thorndale man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Milam County Sheriff's deputy attempting a traffic stop, officials say. MCSO says a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane, but immediately, his patrol vehicle was shot at from inside the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.
THORNDALE, TX
Nationwide Report

53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)

The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Milam County pursuit

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in an early morning pursuit in Milam County. Sheriff Mike Clore said in a press release that a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop at approximately 2:20 a.m. Thursday – near Griffith Lane, south of Thorndale. The deputy’s patrol vehicle was immediately fired at from inside of the suspect’s vehicle.
