Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (2) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
BCS Marathon set for Sunday in College Station
The annual BCS Marathon will start at 7 a.m. Sunday on the north side of the Wolf Pen Creek nearest the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. The marathon and half marathon will finish on the south side of the park near the entrance to the amphitheater. Runners...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 10
The Theatre Company announced its 2023 season earlier this week, kicking off with “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” running Fridays-Sundays from Feb. 17-March 5. The Theatre Company is located at 3125 S. Texas Ave. Suite 500 in the Tejas Center. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 979-779-1302 or visit theatrecompany.com for tickets.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley residents donate during annual Food for Families Food Drive
Wednesday marked KBTX-TV’s 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, where food and monetary donations were collected for 13 hours at the Brazos Center in Bryan, to be dispersed to food pantries across the Brazos Valley and beyond through the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The drive raised more than...
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 12/11 FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM. This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greens Prairie neighborhood. This single-story home has 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Step into the spacious downstairs area that will be flowing with wood floors. The living room is anchored with a fireplace, and you'll be in awe of the tall ceilings and natural light. The kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with gas range, working island, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with a gas stub out to connect your grill and TV hookups. Master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, spacious walk-in shower with a fixed and rain head shower. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades. Greens Prairie Reserve is planned to have community events, fiber internet, plus 20 to 30 feet of privacy buffers between the back of nearly every home. You'll also find quality outdoor amenities such as natural playscapes, pavilion, ponds stocked for fishing, and over 12 miles of trails.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Montgomery Lake Creek sinks College Station with late 3-pointer in 21-5A girls basketball
A hotly contested defensive battle between a pair of defending district champions was decided by one shot. Montgomery Lake Creek’s Chaney Spencer buried a 3-pointer with 71 seconds left to break a tie and lift the Lady Lions to a 45-44 victory over College Station in a District 21-5A girls basketball opener Friday night at Cougar Gym.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station football team preparing for speedy semifinal showdown with Veterans Memorial
Saturday’s football game at the Alamodome in San Antonio could break out into a track meet. College Station quarterback Arrington Maiden and head coach Stoney Pryor have seen Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s speed and know the Cougars will have to match it. “They’re a fast team, and they’re...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated's Mia Teran hits late 3-pointer to beat Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — A&M Consolidated’s Mia Teran hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Tiger basketball team a 45-44 victory over Magnolia West on Friday in a District 21-5A opener. Kateria Gooden had 19 points and eight rebounds for Consol, while Kamaiya Ford had 10 points...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Wall That Heals coming to College Station in April
The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and a mobile education center are coming to College Station in April 2023. The Wall and education center will be stationed at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station from April 27-30 and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff elected to Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 seat
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff won the runoff for Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 race, after defeating her opponent A.J. Renold during Thursday night’s election. Ewers-Shurtleff kept the lead after the Nov. 8 general election, and received 70.3% of the vote with 497 votes in the runoff, while Renold received 29.7% of the vote with 210 votes. Of the 9,159 registered voters in District 5, there were 707 whose votes were tallied as of Thursday night.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 2 Blinn women's basketball team defeats Panola at home
BRENHAM — Sophomore forward Tiffany Tullis and freshman guard Amyria Walker each scored 15 points to help lead the second-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team past Panola 78-53 on Wednesday in their Region XIV Conference opener at the Kruse Center. Blinn (10-1, 1-0) will play Coastal Bend at 2...
Bryan College Station Eagle
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Leon O'Neal and Mark French chat Texas A&M football and hoops
Two former Texas A&M athletes join the podcast to break down their respective sports. Former A&M safety Leon O'Neal breaks down the season that was for the Aggies and basketball guard Mark French takes a look at the A&M men's basketball season to date.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M freshman WR Chris Marshall to transfer
Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall announced Thursday on Twitter that he is transferring. The Missouri City graduate played in six games, catching 11 passes for 108 yards. He was suspended twice for violating team rules this season, first before A&M’s game against Miami on Sept. 17 and again after the Aggies’ loss at South Carolina on Oct. 22. He did not play again after the South Carolina game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's basketball team wins third straight conference game
BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Blinn men’s basketball team raced past Bossier Parish 95-69 on Wednesday to improve to 3-0 in Region XIV Conference play. Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott paced Blinn (8-4) with 18 points, while freshman guard Masiah Gilyard added 15, sophomore forward Alex Tsynkevich 14, freshman forward Jamine Charles 12 and sophomore guards Maurice Pinnock and Damian Watson 11 apiece.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station's Kate Georgiades turning heads on Houston volleyball team
University of Houston libero Kate Georgiades is living out the dreams she had while attending College Station High School. Georgiades and her current Cougar teammates will play at top-seeded Stanford on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament. Fifth-seeded Houston advanced last week with five-set victories...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three Aggies named to SEC All-Freshman football team
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive lineman Shemar Stewart and offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff were named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman football team Thursday. Evan Stewart led all conference freshman with a team-high 53 receptions for 649 yards this season. Shemar Stewart started in six games and played in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin NT Andrew Elmore helps Lions defense in selfless role
It’s a great game when Franklin senior defensive lineman Andrew Elmore makes a tackle, he said. But the Lions’ veteran nose tackle knows that’s not his primary job. Selfless and strong, Elmore has emerged in a familiar role this season at nose tackle. He’s played the position before while serving as an offensive lineman for two seasons but not as much as he has this year.
Bryan College Station Eagle
2023 5-star RB Rueben Owens commits to Texas A&M
The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from El Campo five-star running back Rueben Owens on Wednesday night after he decommitted from Louisville earlier in the day. Owens (5-11, 190) is the nation’s 23rd-ranked player in the class of 2023 and the second-ranked running back, according to the 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.
