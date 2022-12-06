Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Related
Baker Mayfield leads miracle comeback in Rams’ ‘TNF’ win over Raiders
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Baker Mayfield was waived by Carolina on Monday and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. After a cross-country flight, he got one short practice with his new team on Wednesday. And on Thursday night, Mayfield led the Rams to two late fourth-quarter touchdowns and a stunning 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, capped by a 23-yard scoring pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left. Mayfield could only wonder what Friday will bring in this wild week of his life, but the former No. 1 overall pick knows it probably won’t be more fun than one...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Here's What Number Baker Mayfield Is Wearing With Rams
The Los Angeles Rams picked up Baker Mayfield off waivers after the Carolina Panthers waived him on Monday. Mayfield could make his first start for the Rams as early as Thursday night in a primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday, the Rams revealed that Mayfield will wear...
Baker Mayfield claimed by Rams, doesn’t make it to 49ers on waivers (report)
FOXBOROUGH — Baker Mayfield didn’t make it to the 49ers on the waiver wire. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mayfield was claimed by the Rams, who were just the fourth team in the wire order. Now on his third team in less than a year, Mayfield will look to resuscitate his career under Sean McVay.
Yardbarker
Rams Trail Raiders at Halftime, But QB Baker Mayfield Solid in LA Debut
It’s turned into a lost season for the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams, but a Thursday night matchup with the close-to-town Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at SoFi Stadium had no shortage of reasons to tune in. The Rams claimed former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, off waivers from the...
Sean McVay Reveals His Likely Decision On Baker Mayfield
The Los Angeles Rams added veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers this week. They were the only team to put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. Even though Mayfield didn't become a member of the Rams until Tuesday, he still might make his debut for the team against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Raiders suffer heartbreaking 17-16 loss to Mayfield and the Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders took to the road just four days after their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to take on the Los Angels Rams in SoFi Stadium, looking for their fourth-straight victory. After an impressive first quarter, the Raiders offense was prevented from getting into the end zone for the rest of the game, and QB Baker Mayfield, with only two days to prepare with his new team after being claimed on waivers, led the Rams to victory in the game’s final moments.
Baker Mayfield headbutts teammate after leading Rams on go-ahead TD drive
Baker Mayfield was hyped after leading the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. He headbutted his teammate.
Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts
The Wisconsin Badgers took on the Maryland Terrapins in college basketball on Tuesday night, but the action between the two teams was paused briefly after a hilarious moment involving the Milwaukee Bucks‘ mascot named “Bango”. The game took place at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI, and Bango took part in a special halftime show where he Read more... The post Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0