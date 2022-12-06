ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

New York Post

Baker Mayfield leads miracle comeback in Rams’ ‘TNF’ win over Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Baker Mayfield was waived by Carolina on Monday and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. After a cross-country flight, he got one short practice with his new team on Wednesday. And on Thursday night, Mayfield led the Rams to two late fourth-quarter touchdowns and a stunning 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, capped by a 23-yard scoring pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left. Mayfield could only wonder what Friday will bring in this wild week of his life, but the former No. 1 overall pick knows it probably won’t be more fun than one...
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Here's What Number Baker Mayfield Is Wearing With Rams

The Los Angeles Rams picked up Baker Mayfield off waivers after the Carolina Panthers waived him on Monday. Mayfield could make his first start for the Rams as early as Thursday night in a primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday, the Rams revealed that Mayfield will wear...
Yardbarker

Rams Trail Raiders at Halftime, But QB Baker Mayfield Solid in LA Debut

It’s turned into a lost season for the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams, but a Thursday night matchup with the close-to-town Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at SoFi Stadium had no shortage of reasons to tune in. The Rams claimed former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, off waivers from the...
The Spun

Sean McVay Reveals His Likely Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Los Angeles Rams added veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers this week. They were the only team to put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. Even though Mayfield didn't become a member of the Rams until Tuesday, he still might make his debut for the team against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
Yardbarker

Raiders suffer heartbreaking 17-16 loss to Mayfield and the Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders took to the road just four days after their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to take on the Los Angels Rams in SoFi Stadium, looking for their fourth-straight victory. After an impressive first quarter, the Raiders offense was prevented from getting into the end zone for the rest of the game, and QB Baker Mayfield, with only two days to prepare with his new team after being claimed on waivers, led the Rams to victory in the game’s final moments.
The Comeback

Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts

The Wisconsin Badgers took on the Maryland Terrapins in college basketball on Tuesday night, but the action between the two teams was paused briefly after a hilarious moment involving the Milwaukee Bucks‘ mascot named “Bango”. The game took place at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI, and Bango took part in a special halftime show where he Read more... The post Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI

