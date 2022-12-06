Read full article on original website
Metro North Penn Station Access finally breaks ground in The Bronx with four new stations to be ready by 2027Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NBC Connecticut
Judge Does Not Hold Trump Office in Contempt of Court Despite DOJ Request
A federal judge did not grant a Justice Department request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court over a grand jury subpoena. That subpoena demands the return of any classified documents still in Trump's possession or control. Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential...
NBC Connecticut
Federal Prosecutors Ask Judge to Postpone SEC Case in Alleged New Jersey Deli Stock Fraud
New Jersey federal prosecutors asked a judge to postpone the Security and Exchange Commission's civil case against the suspects behind the $100 million New Jersey deli. There is substantial overlap with the SEC's case and the ongoing criminal matter, prosecutors argued. The move comes ahead of a Dec. 14 procedural...
NBC Connecticut
Majority of Americans Don't Want Biden Or Trump to Run Again in 2024, CNBC Survey Shows
That's how majorities of the public responded when the CNBC All-America Economic Survey asked if President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump should run again for president. The survey found 61% of the public think Trump should not seek the presidency, compared with 30% who believe he should. And...
New GOP oversight chair demands ‘accountability’ for 'catastrophic' Afghanistan withdrawal
(The Center Square) – House Oversight Republicans pledged to use their newfound majority to hold President Joe Biden “accountable” for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan last year. That withdrawal, the subject of much controversy, left 13 U.S. service members dead, billions of dollars of military equipment behind, and plunged Afghanistan into chaos as the Taliban quickly took power. U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., was selected to chair the...
NBC Connecticut
DOJ Undermines Google in Supreme Court Case Over Who's Responsible for Social Media Posts
The Department of Justice warned the Supreme Court against an overly broad interpretation of a law shielding social media companies from liability for what users post on their site in a case involving Google. The position could undermine Google in a case that could reshape the role of content moderation...
NBC Connecticut
House Passes Landmark Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriages, Sending It to Biden's Desk
The House passed a bill to protect same-sex marriages at the federal level, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The measure passed with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion to the decision to overturn federal abortion rights this...
NBC Connecticut
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party to Become Independent
Sinema said in a tweet Friday that she was declaring her "independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent." Sinema, along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, have been wild cards for Democrats since the party gained narrow control of the Senate from Republicans in 2020.
NBC Connecticut
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With Campaign Finance Complaint Over GOP ‘Dark' Money
An ethics watchdog group asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for alleged "serious violations" of election law. The complaint by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, cites Bankman-Fried's admitted contributions of "dark" money to Republican election efforts during the 2022 primary season.
NBC Connecticut
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Testify at U.S. House Hearing on Tuesday
Crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to testify before the House Financial Services committee, after CNBC reported that Representative Maxine Waters would not be pursuing a subpoena. Bankman-Fried also sparred with Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, telling him that he'd "won." FTX's implosion left millions of creditors without their funds, and...
