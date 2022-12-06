ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Connecticut

Judge Does Not Hold Trump Office in Contempt of Court Despite DOJ Request

A federal judge did not grant a Justice Department request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court over a grand jury subpoena. That subpoena demands the return of any classified documents still in Trump's possession or control. Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Connecticut

Majority of Americans Don't Want Biden Or Trump to Run Again in 2024, CNBC Survey Shows

That's how majorities of the public responded when the CNBC All-America Economic Survey asked if President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump should run again for president. The survey found 61% of the public think Trump should not seek the presidency, compared with 30% who believe he should. And...
The Center Square

New GOP oversight chair demands ‘accountability’ for 'catastrophic' Afghanistan withdrawal

(The Center Square) – House Oversight Republicans pledged to use their newfound majority to hold President Joe Biden “accountable” for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan last year. That withdrawal, the subject of much controversy, left 13 U.S. service members dead, billions of dollars of military equipment behind, and plunged Afghanistan into chaos as the Taliban quickly took power. U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., was selected to chair the...
NBC Connecticut

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party to Become Independent

Sinema said in a tweet Friday that she was declaring her "independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent." Sinema, along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, have been wild cards for Democrats since the party gained narrow control of the Senate from Republicans in 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With Campaign Finance Complaint Over GOP ‘Dark' Money

An ethics watchdog group asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for alleged "serious violations" of election law. The complaint by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, cites Bankman-Fried's admitted contributions of "dark" money to Republican election efforts during the 2022 primary season.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Connecticut

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Testify at U.S. House Hearing on Tuesday

Crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to testify before the House Financial Services committee, after CNBC reported that Representative Maxine Waters would not be pursuing a subpoena. Bankman-Fried also sparred with Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, telling him that he'd "won." FTX's implosion left millions of creditors without their funds, and...
WASHINGTON STATE

