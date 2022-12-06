ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seizure-Free Days and Duration Intervals Increased with Fenfluramine in Dravet Syndrome

In a recent time-to-event analysis based on two clinical trials of patients with Dravet syndrome results demonstrated an overall reduction in seizure burden with fenfluramine. News from a recent post-hoc pooled analysis of two clinical trials (NCT02682927, NCT02826863) showed an increase in seizure-free days and increased duration of seizure free intervals with antiseizure medication, fenfluramine (Fintepla, UCB Pharma), in patients with Dravet syndrome (DS).1 These findings suggest that there might be a dose-response to to the treatment and that the quality of life for both caregivers and patients may improve.
Ultraprocessed Food Consumption Association With Increased Risk of Cognitive Decline

Percentage of daily energy from ultraprocessed food was associated with cognitive decline in participants younger than 60 years, suggesting the importance of preventive interventions in middle-aged adults. Findings from the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health showed that consumption of ultraprocessed foods (UPF) greater than 19.9% of total daily calories...
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — December 9, 2022

Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending December 2, 2022. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
Range of Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Prodromal Features Identified Prior to Parkinson Disease

Subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson disease was associated with a range of risk factors such as alcohol misuse and traumatic head injury, along with several other comorbidities and prodromal features. Findings from a case-control study using insurance claims of outpatient consultations highlighted several previously known early features associated with subsequent diagnosis...

