Casper Man Charged in Garage Burglary Bound Over for Trial
A Casper man charged with multiple burglary counts, including allegedly stealing $35,000 in cash -- was bound over for trial after waving his preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, is charged with grand theft by stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/22 – 12/8/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting
In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
Casper’s Attorney Gets Send Off at Tuesday Meeting
On Tuesday, mayor Ray Pacheco presented outgoing city attorney John Henley with a plaque for his years of service and received a standing ovation from those present at the meeting. Henley will retire from his work as the city's attorney on Dec. 9 after working for the city for around...
Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River
Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals...
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
Liquor Licenses Approved for Little Shop of Burgers and Yellowstone Garage
At the meeting on Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a liquor license for Little Shop of Burgers and transferred a liquor license to the people that will be taking over at the Yellowstone Garage. John Huff, the previous owner of the Yellowstone Garage, spoke at the meeting about the difficulty...
It’s Kind of a Funny Story: Ex-Husband and Wife Have Big Plans as New Owners of Yellowstone Garage
"It's kind of a funny story," she started... And so began the tale of Bryce Harvey and Sierra Schmidt - an ex-husband and wife team who are still friends and business partners. Harvey and Schmidt are the new owners of Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue and they have big plans for the downtown eatery and events venue.
Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats
On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued
A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
Tacos Mexico Donating 20 Percent of Profits to NCSD Students’ Negative Lunch Debt
Tacos Mexico is partnering with Susie Lucchi-Evenson of Indulgence Salon and Spa for her annual 'Hollidazzle Fundraiser.'. The restaurant will be donating 20% of their profits on Wednesday to help pay off Natrona County School District students' negative lunch balances. "This is my fourth year doing a Holidazzle fundraiser," Lucchi-Evenson...
Boys and Girls Club of Wyoming to Hold Reverse Raffle on Feb. 4
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) announced in a press release its impact auction at the Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Funds raised will support a renovation of the Club’s Teen Center at the Main Branch on East...
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
Casper Firefighters Report to Wyoming: A Day in the Life, Winter Weather Safety
Firefighters and public information officers with Casper Fire-EMS stopped by the Townsquare Media building to chat on the Report to Wyoming podcast about life at the fire station, teamwork, and winter safety. You can listen to the full interview HERE. Andrew Sundell and Dane Andersen began working for the Casper...
Kids Can Have ‘Breakfast With Santa’ at the Ford Wyoming Center
With Christmas 2022 right around the corner, this is an awesome event to get the entire family in the holiday spirit by having breakfast with Santa Claus. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared a photo of jolly old Saint Nick, along a caption that read:. E&F Towing and...
CY Middle School’s Randy Bower Named 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year
CY Middle School Assistant Principal Randy Bower has been named the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County School District. Mr. Bower was acknowledged in front of his students and colleagues, and was...
Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing
Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
Check out Pictures of Winter Fest at David Street Station
On Friday, David Street Station hosted Winter Fest, where the community could come enjoy hot cocoa, games, and sledding. Check out the pictures of Winter Fest below.
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
