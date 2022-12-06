Read full article on original website
Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
Give the gift of Something Special from Wisconsin
(WFRV) – If you want to add a touch of magic to holiday moments through gifting, find something special from Wisconsin. Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer shows Local 5 Live some of her favorite products you can give this holiday season. To find something Special from Wisconsin, visit somethingspecialwi.com.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Fox Valley, Northeast Wisconsin rising
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,702,866 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,817 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 25 Total. Total Positive Cases1,702,8661,689,322 (+13,544) Fully Vaccinated3,606,818 (61.8%)3,606,643 (61.8%) Updated Booster947,497 (16.2%)862,212 (14.8%) COVID-19...
Positively Wisconsin submission form
Know a story that highlights the positive going on in the community? Local 5 would be happy to shine a light on something positive!. Fill out the form below to let Local 5 know about a story you find Positively Wisconsin.
The New Hmong Professionals and Feeding America
(WFRV) – It’s a goal that goes beyond generational lines. Local 5 Live visited with Long Vue, Executive Director for the New Hmong Professionals with more on how the elders are influencing the younger generation to help end food insecurity in Northeast Wisconsin through Feeding America. Get more...
Second wild deer with Chronic Wasting Disease in Shawano County, Wisconsin DNR confirms
GERMANIA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a second wild deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Shawano County and asks hunters to assist in efforts. The Wisconsin DNR states that the infected deer was in the Town of Germania, and was...
House fire in Wisconsin kills three, State Fire Marshal among those investigating
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police and fire departments, along with the State Fire Marshal, are ‘actively’ investigating a house fire that killed three people in Wisconsin. According to the Watertown Police Department, on December 9 around 12:30 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to a reported house fire. The fire was in the 100 block of Western Avenue. When authorities arrived, the home was ‘engulfed’ in flames.
Snow develops in southern counties today
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A low pressure spiral will be delivering a round of snow to Wisconsin and a few of our southern counties Friday. East winds as high as 10 to 20 miles per hour, and highs in the middle 30s. Snow will...
Week ahead: Local holiday performances abound
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported – more than 5,000 a week in Wisconsin in recent weeks, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
A little more sunshine Thursday, another snow chance Friday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: High pressure will bring some clearing skies to the area through the night. It’ll be cool with lows in the single digits far north and 20s lakeside with light winds. Thursday: Temperatures will be back to seasonal levels...
Kansas representative: Marriage equality bill ‘a relief’
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Rep. Sharice Davids, the first openly gay person elected to represent Kansas in Congress, said the passage of federal protections for same-sex marriages was “literally, just a relief.”. The bill, dubbed the Respect for Marriage Act, passed by Congress Thursday and now headed to President...
Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
