WSVN-TV
Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
WPBF News 25
Witnesses force driver to stop after deadly hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist in West Palm Beach was killed Friday afternoon when he was hit by a driver that investigators said was clearly impaired. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. Investigators said the impact threw the victim...
NBC Miami
Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police
The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video shows Miami Shores Police officers responding to false alarm at Barry University
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police body camera video captured the tense moments when Miami Shores Police officers responded to Barry University for what turned out to be a false alarm. The video shows officers interacting with students and staff following reports of an armed intruder on campus on the...
WSVN-TV
Pepper spray used in attempted thefts targeting Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to figure out if two similar cases of pepper spray incidents inside two Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade are connected. The first case occurred in Doral at Northwest 41st Street and 97th Avenue, around 10:30 a.m., Friday morning. According to Doral Police, a...
WSVN-TV
Coral Springs Police officer disciplined after veering into Sunrise yard with children in it
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some children were forced to dodge danger when a Coral Springs Police cruiser veered into a front yard in Sunrise and just kept going. It was a very close call for those children and that officer. Now, his department is now taking action. The officer came...
Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured
MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
Click10.com
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 40-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man. Theodore “Teddy” Metzger was last seen on the 1900 block of South Miami Road, Wednesday morning. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. Metzger...
WSVN-TV
Woman convicted in fatal wrong-way wreck on Turnpike avoids jail time, frustrating victims’ family
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman convicted of killing two people in a wrong-way wreck on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade will not serve time behind bars, leaving the victims’ loved ones frustrated. Thirty-one-year-old Kritzia Lopez pleaded guilty to striking the victims’ vehicle while traveling against traffic on Sept....
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate explosive threat at South Miami school; lockdown underway
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an explosive alert at a Miami-Dade charter school. On Thursday morning, law enforcement officers blocked off roads in front of the Somerset Academy located at 5876 SW 68th Street. The Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade Police Department were on the scene. Officers...
Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family
Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
WSVN-TV
Lockdown lifted at William Dandy Middle School; armed student on campus in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale School had been placed on lockdown after police received a call about a student on campus armed with a gun. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at William Dandy Middle School at 2400 NW 26th St., Friday afternoon. According to police, they received a...
Fatal shooting near St. Mary's Medical Center leads to arrest of Riviera Beach man
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after authorities alleged that he recently shot and killed a man in West Palm Beach and then fled as police pursued him. Reginald Davilman of Riviera Beach also is facing one count of being a...
Mail theft suspects involved in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Four suspects were in custody after the group were involved in a rollover crash after allegedly stealing mail in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred in southwest Miami-Dade and involved two scenes, one at SW 143rd Street and SW 137th Avenue and another at SW 137th Place and SW 145th Street, where one of the suspects ran from the scene.Police said the two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials didn't immediately say what charges the suspects could face.According to police, investigators received reports about mail being stolen. A patrol vehicle saw the suspected vehicle, which drove from the scene and crashed into another vehicle. The suspects drove away from that scene before crashing and flipping the car over near nearby train tracks. One of the suspects ran from the scene but was later caught.
WSVN-TV
Attorneys cross-examine witnesses in trial of former Fort Lauderdale Police officer who shoved kneeling BLM protester
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Attorneys for a former Fort Lauderdale Police officer accused of crossing the line during a Black Lives Matter protest cross-examined witnesses as they made their case in court. 7News cameras on Thursday captured Fort Lauderdale Police road patrol officer Michael Bernde as he described the...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home. Around 2 a.m., a fire erupted in a house on 178th Terrance near 152nd Avenue, Friday. The family of four was safe after they escaped but devastated. “Thank God my kids are alive,” said homeowner...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust
Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
WSVN-TV
1 woman airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on Turnpike in Mirarmar; northbound lanes blocked
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman was airlifted to hospital after a rollover crash happened on the Turnpike. Miramar Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at the Turnpike near Red Road, Thursday morning. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue chopper also arrived to the scene to transport the...
