ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police

The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured

MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.  The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 40-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man. Theodore “Teddy” Metzger was last seen on the 1900 block of South Miami Road, Wednesday morning. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. Metzger...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate explosive threat at South Miami school; lockdown underway

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an explosive alert at a Miami-Dade charter school. On Thursday morning, law enforcement officers blocked off roads in front of the Somerset Academy located at 5876 SW 68th Street. The Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade Police Department were on the scene. Officers...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family

Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Mail theft suspects involved in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Four suspects were in custody after the group were involved in a rollover crash after allegedly stealing mail in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred in southwest Miami-Dade and involved two scenes, one at SW 143rd Street and SW 137th Avenue and another at SW 137th Place and SW 145th Street, where one of the suspects ran from the scene.Police said the two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials didn't immediately say what charges the suspects could face.According to police, investigators received reports about mail being stolen. A patrol vehicle saw the suspected vehicle, which drove from the scene and crashed into another vehicle. The suspects drove away from that scene before crashing and flipping the car over near nearby train tracks. One of the suspects ran from the scene but was later caught.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home. Around 2 a.m., a fire erupted in a house on 178th Terrance near 152nd Avenue, Friday. The family of four was safe after they escaped but devastated. “Thank God my kids are alive,” said homeowner...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust

Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
MIAMI LAKES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy