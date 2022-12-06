Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Inside Brooklyn Borough Hall’s first-ever holiday market
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — One of the perks of living or working in Downtown Brooklyn is easy access to the inaugural holiday market at Brooklyn Borough Hall, presented by Urbanspace. The market, which resembles a little village snuggled within Borough Hall Plaza near the corner of Joralemon and Court streets,...
pix11.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan
A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A taste of the Caribbean in the heart of Brooklyn
This is not another New York story about an enduring love affair between a petite Russian and a large Jamaican that began with a note stuck in a piece of mango cheesecake…. Through a bright red door on 5th Avenue in South Slope is a Caribbean restaurant of spice and joy and love. The narrow interior upon entry is barely wide enough to shake your booty to the festive soca beats, but the room widens into a hothouse of head-clearing aromas, conjured from the dueling kitchens on respective ends of the shotgun room. The long wooden bar between the cooking stations offers colorful cocktails to compliment the bold cuisine. The decor is a mish-mosh of West Indian bric-a-brac, with nods to Bob Marley and Red Stripe, national flags, family photos, a couple of two-spots, and splashes of bright colors amid the soft lights. There’s also a hidden treasure out back.
Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender. Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
pix11.com
Queens man's stroke caught on camera: 'the most terrifying thing I've ever experienced'
A stroke can strike without warning. That's exactly what happened to a Queens man, who managed to capture the life-threatening moment on camera. Queens man’s stroke caught on camera: ‘the most terrifying …. A stroke can strike without warning. That's exactly what happened to a Queens man, who...
A trippy yurt garden just opened at The Standard East Village
Giant mushroom decorations, psychedelic Christmas trees and twinkling lights have taken over the yurt pop-up at The Standard hotel in the East Village this season. You can now venture inside the colorful winter garden with a reservation to enjoy a meal in a yurt with your crew. The Standard hopes...
When A Brooklyn Women’s Clothing Store Reopens
Bay Ridge and Mill Basin woman's clothing store reopen pride on customer service, family atmosphere, and stylish outfits. The store front of the Brooklyn, NY clothing store.Photo byMichele Schultz.
Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
This NYU student throws secret dance parties inside an NYC barbershop
What were you up to while in college? Partying, of course, but perhaps not while also kicking off a pretty awesome business plan that takes advantage of both the city we call home and students' propensity to blow off some steam while dancing. Current New York University (NYU) sophomore recording...
Staten Island filmmaker’s horror film released. It’s scary. It’s thrilling. It’s funny. It’s a Christmas movie!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Filmmaker Steven LaMorte, an award-winning director and producer of music videos, web content, feature films, and virtual reality experiences, has directed his latest Christmas horror film — just in time for the holiday season. “The Mean One” is making its debut in theaters all...
Food pantry opens in the Bronx to focus on older New Yorkers
LONGWOOD, The Bronx (PIX11) — One neighborhood organization in the Bronx is assisting in the fight against hunger in the city, especially for older New Yorkers. A brand-new pantry has opened, providing free groceries weekly to nearly 17,000 families throughout the city. With high inflation and the increasing cost of groceries, many families in the […]
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, an isolated area with quaint bungalows and private boat docks
The minuscule southeastern Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach, where parts of the 1984 film “Moscow on the Hudson” and the 2000 movie “Shaft” (among others) were filmed, is an isolated, residential waterfront community where the streets are in alphabetical order and tranquility, not public transit, is the most treasured attribute.
brownstoner.com
Sold to Developer, Historic Wyckoff-Bennett House Vandalized as Locals Worry About Its Future
Anyone who walks by the Wyckoff-Bennett House today might wonder if its new investor-owners are purposefully encouraging squatters, thieves, vandalism or demolition by neglect by leaving fences down and not repairing broken windows, missing downspouts and other visible damage. The pre-Revolutionary War house is one of the oldest in Brooklyn and was remarkably intact, a time capsule complete with the belongings of its previous owners — incredibly, there were only three — before it sold to investors in September 2021 for $2.4 million.
brickunderground.com
Expect NYC rents to fall? You're going to be disappointed by this latest market snapshot
Anyone who thought rents in New York City would drop this fall will be discouraged to see they are instead remaining close to record highs. That’s the takeaway from the November edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets. In Manhattan, the median rent...
After an 8-year battle with 9/11-related cancer, Staten Island NYPD Lt. Maureen Gill-Donohue succumbs to the disease. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — Maureen Gill-Donohue, a NYPD lieutenant who will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her caring nature, her deep love of family, and her joyous smile, died Wednesday in her West Brighton home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. After the 9/11...
'Emily in Paris' is bringing a free Parisian experience to NYC
Emily in Paris is returning to Netflix on December 21, but first, Netflix is bringing the magic of the show to the streets of New York City with a très chic pop-up called "Emily in Little Paris" offering a ton of fun freebies. The event, coming up on Thursday,...
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
