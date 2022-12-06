ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Inside Brooklyn Borough Hall’s first-ever holiday market

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — One of the perks of living or working in Downtown Brooklyn is easy access to the inaugural holiday market at Brooklyn Borough Hall, presented by Urbanspace. The market, which resembles a little village snuggled within Borough Hall Plaza near the corner of Joralemon and Court streets,...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan

A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A taste of the Caribbean in the heart of Brooklyn

This is not another New York story about an enduring love affair between a petite Russian and a large Jamaican that began with a note stuck in a piece of mango cheesecake…. Through a bright red door on 5th Avenue in South Slope is a Caribbean restaurant of spice and joy and love. The narrow interior upon entry is barely wide enough to shake your booty to the festive soca beats, but the room widens into a hothouse of head-clearing aromas, conjured from the dueling kitchens on respective ends of the shotgun room. The long wooden bar between the cooking stations offers colorful cocktails to compliment the bold cuisine. The decor is a mish-mosh of West Indian bric-a-brac, with nods to Bob Marley and Red Stripe, national flags, family photos, a couple of two-spots, and splashes of bright colors amid the soft lights. There’s also a hidden treasure out back.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender.  Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Food pantry opens in the Bronx to focus on older New Yorkers

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (PIX11) — One neighborhood organization in the Bronx is assisting in the fight against hunger in the city, especially for older New Yorkers. A brand-new pantry has opened, providing free groceries weekly to nearly 17,000 families throughout the city. With high inflation and the increasing cost of groceries, many families in the […]
BRONX, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, an isolated area with quaint bungalows and private boat docks

The minuscule southeastern Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach, where parts of the 1984 film “Moscow on the Hudson” and the 2000 movie “Shaft” (among others) were filmed, is an isolated, residential waterfront community where the streets are in alphabetical order and tranquility, not public transit, is the most treasured attribute.
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Sold to Developer, Historic Wyckoff-Bennett House Vandalized as Locals Worry About Its Future

Anyone who walks by the Wyckoff-Bennett House today might wonder if its new investor-owners are purposefully encouraging squatters, thieves, vandalism or demolition by neglect by leaving fences down and not repairing broken windows, missing downspouts and other visible damage. The pre-Revolutionary War house is one of the oldest in Brooklyn and was remarkably intact, a time capsule complete with the belongings of its previous owners — incredibly, there were only three — before it sold to investors in September 2021 for $2.4 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint

Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
