WMDT.com
North Dorchester Middle students win bikes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Two students from North Dorchester Middle School won brand new bikes for their excellent effort in citizenship, attendance, behavior, and academics. Congrats to 6th grader Alexandria Willoughby and 7th grader Jacob Sheeler, and a shoutout to the Hurlock Lions Club for providing the bikes. We want...
talbotspy.org
Habitat Choptank’s 100th House Dedicated in Cambridge
For a while, Cambridge resident Keyondra had harbored the idea of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in the back of her mind. But about 8 months ago, after seeing a Facebook story about another local woman who had taken the plunge, she began taking the first steps on a similar journey.
WMDT.com
Insider Interview: WDEL Sports Director Sean Greene
SALISBURY, Md. – On the eve of the state championship games at the University of Delaware we spoke with WDEL Sports Director Sean Greene. How good is this Smyrna team, can Dover hang around with the Eagles. Will Laurel dominate their final game in Class 1A.
WMDT.com
Santa’s drive-thru workshop a success
SALISBURY, Md. – Santa’s Drive-Thru Workshop was held in Downtown Salisbury Thursday evening. It was right outside our station on Main Street, and reporter Rob Flaks and nightside producer Stefan Funkhouser were there handing out candy and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. We want to hear your good...
A Crab Basket Christmas: Popular Bay Tradition Grows
December may be the month for mistletoe and holly, but it’s also time to raise the crab basket tree, that uniquely Chesapeake tradition that celebrates the season, Bay culture and the men and women who make their living on its waters. Year by year, the crab basket tree trend grows, with seven different towns each now displaying its own version.
The Dispatch
OC Couple Donates $250,000 To AGH
Doris and Joseph Aiello recently made a generous gift of $250,000 to the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. Longtime residents of the Baltimore area, the couple has semi-retired and spends the majority of the year in Ocean City. The couple recognizes the important role the community hospital plays in supporting the health and wellbeing of the Eastern Shore community and visitors alike. The Aiellos’ donation will assist Atlantic General Hospital with its ongoing mission to provide accessible, high-quality care to every patient they serve.
WTOP
Anne Arundel students to go back to school before Labor Day
School bells will ring before Labor Day in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, next year. The Board of Education voted to adopt a new school-year calendar that starts Aug. 28, 2023, and ends on June 13, 2024. The new calendar will have a three-day Thanksgiving break, a week for Easter, closings...
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WMDT.com
Santa visits Choices Academy
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Students at Choices Academy in Wicomico County and the Birth to Five Playgroup had a visit from Santa and celebrated with some festive activities. Looks like the little ones enjoyed seeing Old St. Nick and hopefully get everything they asked for on their wishlist this year.
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Bay Net
Charles County Man Cries Tears Of Joy After Scratch-Off Win
WALDORF, Md. – White Plains resident claims $100,000 prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A stay-at-home dad from White Plains just received his biggest and most tear-jerking win yet. The lucky player took a chance on two $30 instant tickets. Both were winners, with one yielding a very small prize and the second $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off giving the joyful Charles County resident a $100,000 payday.
WMDT.com
Bulldogs sweep 1A season honors
DELAWARE – The Laurel Bulldogs swept all of the major awards in DIAA Class 1A football in Delaware. After a perfect 10-0 regular season, the Bulldogs continued to steamroll through their opponents in the 1A playoffs. First, a home win over St. Andrew’s by 34 points. A 49-14 rout of Tatnall followed.
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, MD – An Anne Arundel County resident picked up a $50,000 second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off game. He purchased a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex, and realized that he had matched the numbers for the big prize. 57-year-old acquired the winning instant ticket at his usual haunt, Parole Liquors, located at 2125 Forest Drive in Annapolis. The big prize caught his attention when he scratched off the instant ticket while still in the store. A clerk confirmed the resident’s big win after he showed him the scratch-off. On Dec. 7, the player visited Maryland The post Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Habitat For Humanity expanding services as Del. home repair needs increase
DOVER, Del. – Delaware’s Habitat For Humanity (H4H) organizations say the demand for repairs on homes owned by low-income people is exploding. Now, armed with new data, H4H says they’re planning to expand services to keep up with the demand. The Hudsons. “He’s a double amputee, and...
Bay Net
Calvert County Resident Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Win With Lunch
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After starting his day by helping a relative move a boat to winter storage, a hungry Calvert County resident decided to stop at a grocery store to buy scratch-offs to play while he waited at a nearby sub shop for his lunch order. As he...
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
WBOC
Two Deadly Shootings Has Cambridge Community Grieving
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A grieving community wanting the violence to end. The violence across Cambridge spanned for three hours last night with police responding to at least two scenes. The first call came in around 7 p.m. to the area of Pleasant and Race streets. Responding officers found 24-year-old Taijay...
