ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry Kane becomes England’s joint top goalscorer after World Cup penalty

Harry Kane has equalled Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record with 53 goals for the Three Lions after scoring against France at the World Cup.The Tottenham striker converted a penalty against Les Bleus in the quarter-final tie in Qatar.The goal brought England level in the last eight match against the current world champions, following Aurélien Tchouaméni’s opener.And Kane had a chance to move clear and become the outright record goalscorer for his country, only to miss a second penalty after France had taken a 2-1 lead through Olivier Giroud.Kane’s 53rd goal comes in just 80 caps for his country, with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy