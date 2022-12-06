Read full article on original website
Soccer-Portugal fans plunge into sadness after World Cup elimination
LISBON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Portugal fans were overcome with sadness and frustration on Saturday after their fancied team crashed out of the World Cup to Morocco, a lower-ranked side that had already ousted Spain.
Watch: Giroud Goal Gives France World Cup Quarter Final Lead Over England
The AC Milan striker has headed France into a 2-1 lead against England.
Harry Kane becomes England’s joint top goalscorer after World Cup penalty
Harry Kane has equalled Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record with 53 goals for the Three Lions after scoring against France at the World Cup.The Tottenham striker converted a penalty against Les Bleus in the quarter-final tie in Qatar.The goal brought England level in the last eight match against the current world champions, following Aurélien Tchouaméni’s opener.And Kane had a chance to move clear and become the outright record goalscorer for his country, only to miss a second penalty after France had taken a 2-1 lead through Olivier Giroud.Kane’s 53rd goal comes in just 80 caps for his country, with...
FIFA joins tributes to journalist Grant Wahl after his death at the World Cup
FIFA honored prominent soccer journalist Grant Wahl during the England-France World Cup match, joining a wave of tributes to Wahl following his death.
