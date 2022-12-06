Harry Kane has equalled Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record with 53 goals for the Three Lions after scoring against France at the World Cup.The Tottenham striker converted a penalty against Les Bleus in the quarter-final tie in Qatar.The goal brought England level in the last eight match against the current world champions, following Aurélien Tchouaméni’s opener.And Kane had a chance to move clear and become the outright record goalscorer for his country, only to miss a second penalty after France had taken a 2-1 lead through Olivier Giroud.Kane’s 53rd goal comes in just 80 caps for his country, with...

32 MINUTES AGO