Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be yours for just $100, but not for much longer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've yet to hold one in hand, let me tell you now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an incredible smartphone. It has some features you simply won't find on a traditional handset, including an impressively large foldable display. This alone makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth looking at the best phone deals this Black Friday, starting from $450 with an eligible trade-in or just $100 if you have more than one old phone to get rid of.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
The best true wireless earbuds crown just got a radical new contender
A headphone heavyweight makes a surprise move into the world of true wireless earbuds
CBS News
Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number...
Phone Arena
Assorted Galaxy Buds models are discounted on Amazon
Earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes it's difficult to find the right pair. That's even more true when you've missed all the big shopping events of the year. Or is it? Well, today you have a rare chance to redeem yourselves and pick up a pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds with a nice discount on Amazon.
Android phones in 2023 are getting a great battery upgrade
Rumoured specs for some next-gen flagships show a marked improvement over previous iterations
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
Phone Arena
The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in
T-Mobile has been in an incredibly giving mood these past few weeks, throwing gratis high-end Android handsets, new iPhones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds at new and existing customers for Black Friday, making its unlimited wireless service exceptionally affordable for families, heavily discounting 5G Home Internet subscriptions, and adding yet another platform to your list of streaming freebies.
Gizmodo
Satechi Portable Power Bank Wirelessly Charges Two Devices at Same Time
If you live in constant fear of your electronics dying and leaving you without a reliable source of entertainment and distraction, you need to make sure you always have a charging solution on hand. With Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand, you can actually leave your charging cables at home, because it features a pair of Qi pads to wirelessly charge two devices at once.
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
The biggest Apple Watch ultra discount is still available at Amazon – get it just in time for Christmas
Christmas is looming over us all, like a festive storm cloud ready to unleash a deluge of merriment and joy. But if you still haven’t bought something for that tech-obsessed person in your life, you’ll want to take a look at this deal on the latest and greatest Apple Watch ultra. The latest Apple Watch, which launched in September this year, doesn’t merely track your runs and sleep, it also has features that any adventurer, explorer or extreme-sports fanatic will appreciate. It has a robust case, apps for free diving and scuba diving and up to 36 hours of battery...
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
The best smartphones in 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Beats Studio Earbuds are Black Friday cheap at Amazon now
Amazon just slashed the price of some of our favorite AirPods alternatives — the Beats Studio Buds are now just $89.
notebookcheck.net
Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker
One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
Digital Trends
Apple iPhone 13 review: the iPhone for the masses
“The iPhone 13 continues to be Apple's mainstay model, offering most of the value of the Pro at a lower price.”. The iPhone 13 is the new iPhone that Apple expects most people to buy, and it’s easy to see why. It has most of what makes the premium 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max great, including the blazing-fast A15 Bionic processor, an ultrawide camera, and a battery that easily provides than a full day of usage before you need to recharge.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch Buds: Smartwatch and earbuds 2-in-1 presented with innovative design
Today, Huawei unveiled the Watch Buds, a smartwatch with an innovative design. As it name suggests, the Watch Buds also contain a pair of earbuds, which recharge beneath the device’s round AMOLED display. According to Huawei, the Watch Buds should last up to 3 days between charges too, despite the inclusion of a pair of earbuds.
Motorola’s new Moto G Play (2023) is a 2022 phone with 2021 specs and 2020 ambitions
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Although Motorola constantly works to impress us with affordable flagships and throwback clamshell foldables, the company's real legacy is its value-minded G-series. Before the arrival of the Pixel 3a and any of Samsung's Galaxy A-series of smartphones, Motorola managed to burst onto the scene with an affordable lineup of devices. As we barrel towards the new year, the Moto G Play is newly upgraded for 2023, but whether it'll make a big enough splash in an increasingly-crowded marketplace remains to be seen.
Comments / 0