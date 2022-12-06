Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO