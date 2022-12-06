Read full article on original website
Syracuse man accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of meth in Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was indicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance Friday, federal prosecutors said. Michael Griswold, 36, is accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of methamphetamine in Onondaga County, according to federal court documents. A grand jury indicted him on the...
North Country resident charged with shoplifting in Watertown: State Police
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. McCreery, 29, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). McCreery is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers said the arrest stems from shoplifting...
Man caught speeding allegedly drove vehicle with plates listed stolen, suspended license and possessed contraband: LCSO
WEST TURIN- A local man caught speeding Friday evening in Lewis County allegedly possessed contraband and was driving a vehicle that had plates reported as stolen, authorities say. Tyler J. Wilkinson, 31, of Lowville, NY is officially charged by the Sheriff’s Office with criminally possessing a controlled substance in the...
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
Help Herkimer Police Department 'Stuff the Cruiser' Saturday
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Police Department has teamed up with the Salvation Army this year for a 'Stuff the Cruiser' event on Saturday. They ask that you bring a new, unwrapped toy to help fill the cruiser until it can't be stuffed anymore. All gifts will be given to local kids in need.
United Way MV gives away $2,000 dollars in grocery gift cards
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- United Way of the Mohawk Valley gave away $2,000 in grocery gift cards with funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. Families who received the gift cards were all Oneida County residents who had been helped before with finding permanent housing with United Way MV.
Ilion man accused of possessing 860 grams of 'bath salts' with intent to distribute
ILION, N.Y. – An Ilion man pleaded guilty to federal drug charges Thursday, admitting he had 860 grams of “bath salts” that he planned to sell. According to the US Department of Justice, 32-year-old Jordan Burks, also known as “Justin Burts,” admitted that back in January he had 454 grams of alpha-Pyrrolidinohexiophenone, three digital scales, and $19,393 in cash at his home.
Nursing home duo accused of forgery, petit larceny
Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work.
North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP
WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
Gram Lorraine Christmas program wrapped up Friday
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The final drop-off for the Gram Lorraine Christmas program took place Friday. The program is organized by the Herkimer County Hunger Coalition and takes place every year in an effort to help local children in need, receive toys, clothing and winter gear. 800 to 1,000 children are...
Hochul and Bassett warn public of highest Flu rates in 10 years
ALBANY, N.Y. -- The CDC is warning the public that this is the worst, early-season outbreak of the Flu in the last 10 years. There are currently 27,000 active cases statewide and 800 current cases in Oneida County. This is a 76% increase compared to previous years. The Governor called a news conference Wednesday to warn people about the spike. Numbers are still rising fast and it's still very early in the season.
NYSP: Kuyahoora Valley area resident faced with string of domestic dispute charges in Newport
NEWPORT- A resident from the Kuyahoora Valley area is faced with numerous offenses from reports of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jesse J. Malison, 38, of Newport, NY was arrested early Friday by the New York State Police (Herkimer). Malison is officially charged with one felony count of strangulation in the second-degree, along with three other misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment in the second-degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
Oneida County Plows To Have Feature Green Lights, Not Yellow
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. A recently passed New York State law will mean you may see snow plow trucks with flashing green lights, or alternating green and yellow flashing lights, instead of the typical yellow lights ones we've come to expect. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente...
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
Starbucks is coming to a busy intersection in northern Onondaga County
Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
Fulton returns “Dasher Dollars” for the holidays
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back again for another year, the city of Fulton’s Christmas Holiday Edition Dasher Dollars returns! With it being so popular the previous holiday and summer season, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced its comeback. If you are looking to purchase Dasher Dollars, stop by the Community Room, City Hall, on December […]
Woman found injured on New Hartford Street dies
Utica, N.Y.-- The woman found laying on Elm Street in New Hartford late last month has died from her injuries. According to the New Hartford Police Department, 30-Year-old Martha Staring of Sauquoit was found laying seriously injured on Elm Street around 10 PM on November 30th. Police are still investigating how Staring was injured. New Hartford Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event or anyone who may have information on what happened to call them at 315-724-7111.
Lee Center man arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 23-year-old Joshua Gillett of Lee Center was arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl and more than 66 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Oneida City Police Department. On Wednesday, December 7 around 8:42 p.m. the Oneida City Police conducted a traffic stop of a car on North Main Street for […]
