Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Offers Update On Playing Status
Odell Beckham Jr. has some big decisions to make. Odell Beckham Jr. is fresh off of a free agency tour. During this tour, he got to meet with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys. Throughout this tour, it became quite clear that numerous teams want him. However, there is a concern that OBJ isn’t in shape to play this season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Baker Mayfield Gets Surprising Update
Baker Mayfield remains a question mark for the Rams. Baker Mayfield has had a rough time over the past couple of years. After being replaced in Cleveland by Deshaun Watson, he was subsequently traded to the Carolina Panthers. From there, things didn’t go so well for the star as he was horrible during his time with the team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Baker Mayfield Stuns NFL Fans With Last-Minute Drive
Baker Mayfield came through with a huge win on Thursday. Baker Mayfield continues to be one of the weirdest quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Some days, he looks like he could be a future MVP candidate. However, most weekends, he looks pedestrian. It is a weird mix that has ultimately led Mayfield to the Los Angeles Rams.
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Lays Up Next To Woman Who Looks Like Gisele Bündchen
Antonio Brown has been getting wild on Snapchat. Antonio Brown has been on a very strange trajectory as of late. If you have been keeping up with the former NFL star, you would know that he is wanted by Tampa Bay police. This stems from an alleged domestic violence incident. However, he has yet to be arrested, even despite a standoff with police.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Rips Dan Snyder As An “Embarrassment”
Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Dan Snyder situation. Stephen A. has never been shy to give his unfiltered opinion on what is going on throughout the sports world. While some of his opinions are roasted by the public, there are certainly moments in which he has something truly poignant to say. Overall, Smith was born for the sports commentary world.
Comments / 0