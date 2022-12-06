Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive returns this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since 1977, the Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive has grown from a grassroots effort to one of the largest toy donations in central Ohio. “My biggest thing is, if I can see a parent smile picking up toys, or a kid smile, or knowing that they’re going to smile, that’s what […]
Columbus considers changing food truck, cart hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus food cart and truck owners are not happy about proposed legislation being considered by the city which, if approved, would change the hours mobile food vendors can operate. Police and city leaders said the change is about safety, but food cart owners said they are not the problem. “Because of […]
This adoptable dog is ready for a ‘Lord of the Rings’ marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Shirley, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to cuddle up with a new owner for the holidays. “She knows what a home is and she knows that that’s where she is supposed to be,” said Ivy Dorow, foster coordinator. Shirley has previously been in […]
North Market tower, Grandview Crossing projects awarded transformational mixed-use tax credits from state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The planned North Market tower, now dubbed The Merchant Building, and the Grandview Crossing development that straddles Columbus and Grandview Heights will receive state support via Ohio’s new transformational mixed-use tax credit program. Columbus-based Rockbridge secured a $34 million tax credit for its nearly $345 million Merchant Building project. […]
New Albany company invests $45M in new facility, buys 83 acres for expansion
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Axium Packaging has quietly grown into one of Central Ohio’s largest employers, as the company continues to expand at what is now its headquarters in New Albany. The manufacturer of plastic packaging products launched in 2010 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It still has two facilities in that city, […]
Dublin pop-up shop giving kids unique chance to buy holiday presents
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — It is the season of giving, and after the past few years, local business owners are still in dire need of shoppers’ support. This year, the City of Dublin is giving children a unique chance to shop for presents for their loved ones, while also supporting small businesses. “I remember doing […]
Police: Woman steals purse from shopping cart in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said stole a purse from a cart at an east Columbus department store. Police said the theft happened on Oct. 26 at approximately 2 p.m. at the Meijer store on the 8000 block of East Broad Street. According to police, the woman allegedly […]
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
NBC4 Columbus
Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus
Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training …. Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training requirements. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FyKCWz. Reynoldsburg schools names superintendent finalists. Reynoldsburg schools names superintendent finalists. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hd6cGq. Doctors push Ohio legislature to maintain stroke …. Doctors push Ohio legislature to maintain stroke database....
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Ohio Theatre for 19 performances
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A holiday tradition attracting thousands of central Ohioans returns this week, featuring more than 180 Columbus dance students. “The Nutcracker” opens at the Ohio Theatre on Thursday with 19 performances through Dec. 24. BalletMet students are joined by the professional company and BalletMet 2, a group of seven up-and-coming dancers, to […]
Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
Overnight fire destroys lower level of apartment building in Southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overnight fire destroyed the lower level of an apartment building on the southeast side of Columbus. Posts Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a two-story apartment building on Prince George Drive in Glenbrook. Firefighters at the scene said the fire started in a lower-level unit, which is […]
Woman’s mother is wrongfully billed thousands due to Department of Taxation ‘glitch’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lyn Herron said her mom, Jeane, started making jewelry in the early 2000s, but hardly made any money from the venture. “My mom never even sold $1,000 in jewelry in her entire time doing this in over 10 years,” said Herron. Still, Herron said, they applied for and received a vendor’s […]
Man accused of targeting Columbus’ Anheuser-Busch plant pleads guilty
See an earlier report on James Meade II in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of threatening to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant on the North Side pleaded guilty Thursday. James Meade II reached a deal with prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to one count of inciting to violence, […]
Dark web mushroom dealers tracked by Ohio drug task force, millions in crypto seized
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A drug dealing operation that sold psychedelic mushrooms nationwide just had its leader sentenced in federal court in Columbus, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said Wednesday. James Verl Barlow, 45, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess […]
NBC4 Columbus
Dry early, showers later Friday; cloudy with a few sprinkles this weekend
To start the day off, we will be dry, and for a couple of hours, we’re going to see a little bit of something we haven’t seen in days in Central Ohio! The sun! A mix of sun and clouds early on in the day, with more cloud cover building in this afternoon. Highs will top out near 50. Shower activity then looks to move in early this evening, first in our western counties, then spreading across the rest of the area before tapering overnight.
Ohio State hosts thousands of Columbus City School students for women’s basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State hosted nearly 4,000 students from Columbus City Schools for the women’s basketball game against New Hampshire on Thursday. Students who maintained good attendance were invited to the game, which featured 48 CCS schools and 98 buses carrying thousands of excited kids. “Holy cow I knew it was going to […]
Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
Parents, teachers’ union react to Columbus City Schools superintendent’s retirement announcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tens of thousands of students, their parents, and educators are now wondering who the next superintendent of Columbus City Schools will be after Talisa Dixon, superintendent of the state’s largest school district, announced Thursday she would retire at the end of the school year. “I wish all the happiness in the […]
Comments / 0