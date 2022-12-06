ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since 1977, the Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive has grown from a grassroots effort to one of the largest toy donations in central Ohio. “My biggest thing is, if I can see a parent smile picking up toys, or a kid smile, or knowing that they’re going to smile, that’s what […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus considers changing food truck, cart hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus food cart and truck owners are not happy about proposed legislation being considered by the city which, if approved, would change the hours mobile food vendors can operate. Police and city leaders said the change is about safety, but food cart owners said they are not the problem. “Because of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

North Market tower, Grandview Crossing projects awarded transformational mixed-use tax credits from state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The planned North Market tower, now dubbed The Merchant Building, and the Grandview Crossing development that straddles Columbus and Grandview Heights will receive state support via Ohio’s new transformational mixed-use tax credit program. Columbus-based Rockbridge secured a $34 million tax credit for its nearly $345 million Merchant Building project. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus

Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training …. Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training requirements. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FyKCWz. Reynoldsburg schools names superintendent finalists. Reynoldsburg schools names superintendent finalists. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hd6cGq. Doctors push Ohio legislature to maintain stroke …. Doctors push Ohio legislature to maintain stroke database....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Ohio Theatre for 19 performances

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A holiday tradition attracting thousands of central Ohioans returns this week, featuring more than 180 Columbus dance students. “The Nutcracker” opens at the Ohio Theatre on Thursday with 19 performances through Dec. 24. BalletMet students are joined by the professional company and BalletMet 2, a group of seven up-and-coming dancers, to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dry early, showers later Friday; cloudy with a few sprinkles this weekend

To start the day off, we will be dry, and for a couple of hours, we’re going to see a little bit of something we haven’t seen in days in Central Ohio! The sun! A mix of sun and clouds early on in the day, with more cloud cover building in this afternoon. Highs will top out near 50. Shower activity then looks to move in early this evening, first in our western counties, then spreading across the rest of the area before tapering overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)  – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents, teachers’ union react to Columbus City Schools superintendent’s retirement announcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tens of thousands of students, their parents, and educators are now wondering who the next superintendent of Columbus City Schools will be after Talisa Dixon, superintendent of the state’s largest school district, announced Thursday she would retire at the end of the school year. “I wish all the happiness in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy