To start the day off, we will be dry, and for a couple of hours, we’re going to see a little bit of something we haven’t seen in days in Central Ohio! The sun! A mix of sun and clouds early on in the day, with more cloud cover building in this afternoon. Highs will top out near 50. Shower activity then looks to move in early this evening, first in our western counties, then spreading across the rest of the area before tapering overnight.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 MINUTES AGO