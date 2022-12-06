ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Comments / 3

Mabel Jadoon
3d ago

May whoever it was that they found, Rest In Peace. If foul play then I pray the Police catch whoever did this. I will pray that when the Police find out who these remains are, that if he or she has family, that the family can finally rest at nights and have peace of mind.In Rest Of,

Reply
3
 

WTVC

Human remains found in wooded area in Cleveland Sunday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Human remains were found in a wooded area in Cleveland Sunday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department say they received a call about the possible remains being in a wooded area off APD 40, close to Interstate 75. Cleveland PD responded and searched two areas at...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Dade County looking for suspect who stole a deputy’s vehicle

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A suspect managed to escape arrest earlier today by stealing a Dade County Patrol vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was already in custody in back of the vehicle, when the deputy got out. Officials say the suspect forced himself through a petition...
DADE COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd

One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
freightwaves.com

Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago

On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
CALHOUN, TN
WDEF

Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WDEF

Leaf collection truck overturns in Hixson, driver trapped

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters had to get the driver out of a leaf-blowing truck that overturned this morning in Hixson. The wreck happened at in a neighborhood on Gadd Road. The truck hit a pole and then turned on its side in a ditch. The driver was pinned...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for December 8

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016688 – 4222 Ringgold Rd- Criminal Trespassing- Police were called back to Speedway regarding Quincy Lattimore after an employee saw him entering her vehicle. Lattimore, who was just criminally trespassed the night before, was then arrested for Criminal Trespassing.
EAST RIDGE, TN

