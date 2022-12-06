JELEEL! joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of “On The Come Up” where he details his musical influences and how he is one of few rappers from Rhode Island. In the new age of social media, the only way to become successful is through having a strong online presence. Fans need to know where to find you, and if you can manipulate the algorithm, then you have a fantastic shot of breaking through and becoming well-known to millions of people. For JELEEL!, TikTok has been the key driver for his success, although he is much more than just a viral flash in the pan. In fact, he is probably the most energetic artist you’ve ever seen.

