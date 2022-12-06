Fat Joe claims he put on the two Florida icons before they were famous, but Uncle Luke says he’s the one who first discovered them. Fat Joe is known for his captivating stories about Hip Hop history, but Uncle Luke stepped in with a slight correction. Earlier this year, Fat Joe appeared on the My Expert Opinion podcast and revisited some of the culture’s moments. During the chat, Joe stated he “put on” Trick Daddy and Pitbull, helping the two rappers get signed. However, Luther Campbell shared the clip of the interview and said he was the one who discovered those artists.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO