Uncle Luke Corrects Fat Joe After Rapper Says He Put On Pitbull & Trick Daddy
Fat Joe claims he put on the two Florida icons before they were famous, but Uncle Luke says he’s the one who first discovered them. Fat Joe is known for his captivating stories about Hip Hop history, but Uncle Luke stepped in with a slight correction. Earlier this year, Fat Joe appeared on the My Expert Opinion podcast and revisited some of the culture’s moments. During the chat, Joe stated he “put on” Trick Daddy and Pitbull, helping the two rappers get signed. However, Luther Campbell shared the clip of the interview and said he was the one who discovered those artists.
Kool G Rap Drops “Last Of A Dying Breed” Album Featuring Big Daddy Kane & More
Kool G Rap has returned to deliver the seventh solo studio album of his career, Last Of A Dying Breed. The 54-year-old legendary rapper promptly delivered his newest 11-track effort on December 9. The Godfather of mafiaso raps is here to emphasize his long-lasting influence on hip-hop. The album chiefly...
Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Is “Confident” Rapper Will Win Megan Thee Stallion Case
Tory Lanez’s attorney believes the rapper will be “exonerated of all charges.”. Tory Lanez’s legal team remains optimistic about the outcome of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. As the jury selection process kicks off, the court allowed the rapper to remove the ankle monitor that kept...
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delivers On His New Album “Me Vs. Myself”
After much anticipation, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back with the release of his new album, Me Vs. Myself. The Bronx-bred rapper returns after a nearly two year but the results were definitely worth waiting for. Me Vs. Myself consists of 22 songs in total with several heavy-weight appearances....
Russ Recalls Being Offered $50 Million For His Catalog On “Too Much”
Russ shared a new Boi-1da-produced track titled “Too Much” on Friday. With the song, Russ addresses turning down a $50 million offer for his entire catalog of music. “$50 million for the catalog, I turnt down (Facts) / I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how,” he raps.
Feds Detail BMF Co-Founder Southwest T’s Alleged Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder: Report
New reports allege the feds subpoenaed Terry “Southwest T” Flenory to testify in Jam Master Jay’s murder case. It’s been nearly 20 years since the death of Jam Master Jay, who was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York City. Still, officials are still investigating the case with hopes to secure a conviction.
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Ice Cube Explains Declining “Verzuz” With LL Cool J & Scarface
The L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off. Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface. His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.
Lil Durk’s New Single Finds Him “Hanging With Wolves”
Since sharing his 7220 album in the early half of 2022, Lil Durk has been making steady appearances. We’ve heard him on singles both alone and with other popular artists. Previously, he connected with Doodie Lo on “Did Shit To Me.” Later we saw him connect with Kanye West and Cardi B on “Hot Shit.”
Icewear Vezzo & DJ Drama Tap Jeezy, Future & More On “Paint The City”
Icewear Vezzo is easily one of the hottest rappers out of Detroit right now and that’s due to his incredible output. After years of grinding, he landed a deal with Quality Control earlier this year and he’s been on go-mode ever since. Earlier today, he unveiled his highly...
Scorey Delivers “Help Is On The Way” Album Featuring Polo G & Lil Poppa
There’s an undoubtedly impressive amount of new arrivals for music lovers this Friday. So far, we’ve covered new arrivals from artists like Ari Lennox, Desiigner, Mount Westmore, and SZA. Comparatively, our next suggestion for your streaming pleasure is from Polo G’s artist, Scorey. The 24-year-old chiefly delivered...
Lil Durk Gifts Fan Free Merch After Hoodie Mishap
The Chicago rapper is making things right with one of his fans. Have you ever ordered merch from one of your favorite artists and been very excited for it to arrive in the mail? This was recently the case for a big fan of Lil Durk. Twitter user @4PF_Rami ordered a hoodie from Durk’s official merch site, otfgear.com.
Tory Lanez Case: Detective Who Was “Key Witness” Won’t Testify
A detective who was said to be a witness for the defense will reportedly no longer take the stand. We’re sure your timelines are cluttered with updates about the case involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. The news filters in real-time as the trial date approaches next week. In July 2020, an incident occurred outside a Hollywood Hills mansion. Megan alleged her former friend shot her in the foot, and quickly, the allegations became the talk of pop culture. However, Lanez has repeatedly denied the accusations as he heads to trial. The rapper-singer faces several felony charges, including his newly added discharge of a weapon count.
A$AP Rocky Hints At Heavy Metro Boomin Presence On His Next Album
A$AP Rocky also hints at having more music with Takeoff. A$AP Rocky’s working on his next studio album, which he heavily hinted at in the past week. After a rather quiet year, he emerged with two major records on Friday, “Shittin Me,” and his collab alongside the late Takeoff on Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains. The latter prompted further hope that Rocky and Metro would connect more frequently.
Marvin Sapp Says Ye “Ain’t A Gospel Artist,” Calls His Inclusion “Unfair”
The pastor and music icon says artists can tap into Gospel and win awards, but “that’s not something that happens across genres.”. He’s hailed as one of the greatest Gospel artists of our time, and Marvin Sapp is sharing his thoughts on Kanye West. Despite the anti-Semitism backlash West has received, he continues to tout his Christian faith. For years, Ye has been making waves in Gospel circles, especially following the success of Jesus is King. The album won several Gospel awards and Christian artists praised his addition to the genre. However, Sapp offered a different take in a recent interview.
Montreal’s Skiifall Drops “Fam Without Blood”
One of the most promising artists out of Canada is closing the year on a high note. Skiifall came through today with the release of his latest single, “Fam Without Blood.” The artist connects with Wondagurl, Rodiah McDonald, London Cyr, and frequent collaborator Yama//Sato, who team up for the song’s production. Skiifall glides with his unique blend of patois, English and French with a matter-of-fact flow. Meanwhile, the production boasts an eerie feel from the ominous soundscapes, accented by sliding 808s that Wondagurl became known for.
Gucci Mane Shares 80-Song Album, “So Icy Boyz: The Finale”
Gucci Mane has delivered a colossal, 80-track album titled, So Icy Boyz: The Finale. The project clocks in at three hours and 51 minutes all-in-all. It boasts both new music and previously released work. Across the massive tracklist, Lil Baby, Jeremih, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz, Offset, Quavo, and more make...
Pusha T & Metro Boomin Complain About Misinterpreted Lyrics
Pusha T and Metro Boomin both complained about lyrics being misinterpreted on Twitter. Pusha T and Metro Boomin vented about their frustrations regarding misinterpreted lyrics online. Both artists have released new albums in 2022. As for Push, the It’s Almost Dry rapper was responding to a “best albums of 2022”...
SZA Shines On “S.O.S.” Ft. Travis Scott, Ol’ Dirty Bastard & More
The time has come for SZA fans to flood the internet with reactions to her new album. The singer has been teasing her sophomore effort for years following the massive success of Ctrl. There have been a few pump fakes about S.O.S. with tentative release dates or updates regarding its arrival. Each time, SZA took to social media to voice her frustrations as her fans went after Top Dawg Entertainment execs.
