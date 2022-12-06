ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
FanSided

Josh Boyer should be on the Miami Dolphins hotseat

Offensively, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have a lot of defense to stop the Miami Dolphins’ offense but it’s Miami’s defense that is concerning. Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins’ offensive playing at “ludicrous speed”, some of you will get that reference. On the other side of the ball, it has clearly been a problem all year long…the defense is not playing up to its potential.
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

Study Reveals Which NFL Team Announcers Hate The Most

A recent article from Betting.com revealed which NFL franchises are the most criticized by announcers. The Jets are at the top of the list. Betting.com found that 32.36 percent of commentary phrases used around the Jets are negative. From Betting.com:. The unwanted title of being the most negatively talked about...
FanSided

Stanley Johnson the Miami Heat developmental system’s next great test?

Entering the 2015 NBA Draft, the Miami Heat had their eyes set on a couple of different prospects. Though they would end up taking Justise Winslow with the 10th overall pick, that pick is now most infamously known as the one that saw them taking Winslow over Devin Booker, who would go to the Phoenix Suns just three picks later.
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision

So far this season, veteran Marcus Mariota has served as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, and even though he’s struggled at times, he’s still put the team in playoff contention with a 5-8 record – just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South Division race. However, it looks like Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Jerry Jones calls for huge NFL change

The NFL season already expanded from a 16-game regular season last year, moving to a 17-game regular season. But Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones wants to see the regular season expand by one more game. In an interview on the K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon, Jerry Jones revealed that he Read more... The post Jerry Jones calls for huge NFL change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By 1 Betting Spread This Weekend

Don't look now but there's a surprising betting line out of the NFC North this Sunday. Per ESPN's Mina Kimes, the 5-7 Lions are favored over the 10-2 Vikings in Week 14. Something that shocked the NFL world. "Bama fans now believe that the Lions should be in the playoffs...
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Release Veteran Running Back

The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a decent job of getting their running game going this year despite a lot of turnover in their backfield. There's going to be a little bit more now. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are waiving veteran running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Henderson...
