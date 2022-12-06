Read full article on original website
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Marconews.com
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 14
Week 13 of the NFL season was not kind to the underdog. Only 1 team, the Cincinnati Bengals, won a game outright as the underdog. A total of 6 underdogs covered the spread in Week 13. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL odds and lines, and tab the best NFL...
Josh Boyer should be on the Miami Dolphins hotseat
Offensively, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have a lot of defense to stop the Miami Dolphins’ offense but it’s Miami’s defense that is concerning. Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins’ offensive playing at “ludicrous speed”, some of you will get that reference. On the other side of the ball, it has clearly been a problem all year long…the defense is not playing up to its potential.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Study Reveals Which NFL Team Announcers Hate The Most
A recent article from Betting.com revealed which NFL franchises are the most criticized by announcers. The Jets are at the top of the list. Betting.com found that 32.36 percent of commentary phrases used around the Jets are negative. From Betting.com:. The unwanted title of being the most negatively talked about...
D’Onta Foreman foot injury update will send fantasy owners flying to waivers
The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury. Since the...
Stanley Johnson the Miami Heat developmental system’s next great test?
Entering the 2015 NBA Draft, the Miami Heat had their eyes set on a couple of different prospects. Though they would end up taking Justise Winslow with the 10th overall pick, that pick is now most infamously known as the one that saw them taking Winslow over Devin Booker, who would go to the Phoenix Suns just three picks later.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Aaron Rodgers gives himself copious credit for owning Bears in century long rivalry
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gives himself credit for his contributions to the Packers-Bears rivalry. The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears dates back to their first meeting in 1921 when the Bears, then known as the Decatur Staleys, defeated the Packers 20-0. They have...
NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision
So far this season, veteran Marcus Mariota has served as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, and even though he’s struggled at times, he’s still put the team in playoff contention with a 5-8 record – just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South Division race. However, it looks like Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jerry Jones calls for huge NFL change
The NFL season already expanded from a 16-game regular season last year, moving to a 17-game regular season. But Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones wants to see the regular season expand by one more game. In an interview on the K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon, Jerry Jones revealed that he Read more... The post Jerry Jones calls for huge NFL change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 19 UCLA rolls past Denver
Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 to help No. 19 UCLA extend its winning streak
NFL World Shocked By 1 Betting Spread This Weekend
Don't look now but there's a surprising betting line out of the NFC North this Sunday. Per ESPN's Mina Kimes, the 5-7 Lions are favored over the 10-2 Vikings in Week 14. Something that shocked the NFL world. "Bama fans now believe that the Lions should be in the playoffs...
Jaguars Reportedly Release Veteran Running Back
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a decent job of getting their running game going this year despite a lot of turnover in their backfield. There's going to be a little bit more now. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are waiving veteran running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Henderson...
NFL Fans Should Expect Many More Early-Morning Games on Sundays
All signs point to the NFL increasing number of 9:30 a.m. ET matchups.
Late Season Slate Shows How Badly Monday Night Football Needs Flex Scheduling
ESPN's marquee time slot won't have a game between two winning teams until Week 17
