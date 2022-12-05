ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Post-Athenian

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Bikers and walkers add another win with Great Highway closure

A yearslong debate over the future of the Great Highway has been resolved, at least for now. What’s happening: In a 9-2 vote on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors decided to keep the southern stretch of the Great Highway (from Lincoln Way to Sloat Boulevard) closed to auto traffic on weekends through 2025.
Thrillist

Get $2,500 and Free Camping Gear Just by Roasting Chestnuts on an Open Fire

Campspot is looking to remedy an issue you probably aren't even aware of: Only 17% of Americans report actually roasting chestnuts on an open fire. Considering that about 80% of Americans know the song, that's a pretty intense discrepancy. To bridge that gap, Campspot is launching a 12 Days of Campmas giveaway.
CBS News

Skiers and snowboarders endure hours-long delays to enjoy fresh snow at Boreal

Many skiers and snowboarders headed to Boreal Ski Resort got a late start – as many of them were stuck in traffic. It was a beautiful day today -- no wind and more than a foot of fresh powder. You’d think this place would be packed, but several issues on i-80 eastbound lanes meant riders got a late start.
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy